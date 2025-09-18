Survey: Majority of Americans Say Policymakers Must Act on Alcohol Abuse Crisis

Most people are underinformed about the risks of and the solutions for alcohol use disorder, yet sense that it poses a serious and growing threat to society

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another Way Recovery Services Inc., a provider of At-Home detox and recovery services for the treatment of substance use disorder (SUD) and co-occurring mental health conditions, today released findings from a national survey indicating that Americans view alcohol abuse as a serious and growing public health crisis. While the vast majority support policy changes to make treatments more accessible, they nonetheless remain underinformed about safe consumption limits and largely unaware of discreet and effective recovery options like outpatient and At-Home care.

Americans Recognize an Alcohol Abuse Crisis

Americans are overwhelmingly concerned about the threat posed by Alcohol Use Disorder. About 72% of respondents agree that alcohol abuse should be treated as a public health emergency. Indeed 27.9 million Americans aged 12 and older—9.7% of that population—had Alcohol Use Disorder between 2023 and 2024, according to a survey by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA).

Question: To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statement: "Alcohol abuse should be treated as a public health emergency."

Response Percentage of Respondents

Strongly disagree 3%

Disagree 25%

Agree 54%

Strongly agree 18%

The majority of respondents also perceive that the problem is growing in the United States, with 53% saying they believe alcohol abuse has increased over the past five years. Only 8% believe that the problem has become less prevalent in recent years. This perceived negative trend aligns with official statements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reports that average annual deaths due to excessive alcohol use rose by about 29% from 2016–2017 to 2020–2021.

Question: In your opinion, has the overall problem of alcohol abuse in the United States increased, decreased, or stayed about the same over the past five years?

Response Percentage of Respondents

Greatly decreased <1%

Somewhat decreased 7%

Stayed about the same 30%

Somewhat increased 34%

Greatly increased 20%

Don’t know 9%

Americans Underestimate the Risks of Alcohol Consumption

The public remains uninformed about what constitutes alcohol misuse, generally underestimating the risk of regular drinking by a significant margin. When asked about safe levels of alcohol consumption, 55% of respondents mistakenly say that moderate drinking—two drinks per day for men, one for women—does not increase long-term health risks.

Only 22.1% answered that no amount of alcohol is completely safe, which aligns with guidance from the World Health Organization and the NIAAA. Even moderate consumption increases the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases.

Question: In your opinion, how much alcohol is safe for most adults to drink regularly without increasing long-term health risks? (One standard drink = one beer, one glass of wine, or one shot of liquor)

Response Percentage of Respondents

Men: 2 drinks/day or less, Women: 1 drink/day or less 55%

Men: 3–4 drinks/day, Women: 2–3 drinks/day 16%

Men: 5+ drinks/day, Women: 4+ drinks/day 5%

Men: 10+ drinks/day, Women: 8+ drinks/day 3%

No amount of alcohol is safe 22%

Don’t know 8%

Support for Solutions is Strong, but Knowledge of Treatments is Lacking

There is resounding support for policy action to address the alcohol abuse crisis. When asked which government interventions they would support, respondents preferred a positive rather than a restrictive approach—meaning that increased access to Alcohol Use Disorder treatment (90% support), informative product labeling (85%), and primary care screenings (81%) were most favored. Measures like raising the drinking age or increasing taxes received the least support.

Question: Please indicate how much you support or oppose each of the following government actions related to alcohol abuse.

Solution: Strongly Oppose, Somewhat Oppose, Somewhat Support, Strongly Support

Increasing taxes on alcoholic beverages 17%, 28%, 33%, 22%

Limiting hours/days of alcohol sales 19%, 23%, 35%, 23%

Restricting alcohol advertising (e.g., on social media or near schools) 10%, 17%, 35%, 38%

Requiring warning labels on alcoholic beverage packaging 4%, 11%, 41%, 44%

Increasing access to treatment for alcohol use disorder 3%, 7%, 43%, 46%

Screening for alcohol abuse in primary care settings 5%, 13%, 48%, 34%

Funding public awareness campaigns about alcohol risks 5%, 17%, 46%, 32%

Implementing sobriety checkpoints / increased enforcement 9%, 17%, 41%, 33%

Raising the minimum legal drinking age 20%, 29%, 27%, 25%

Restricting alcohol sales near college campuses 11%, 25%, 34%, 30%

The enthusiasm for a solution does not, however, translate to an awareness of the treatments that are available. Most respondents are familiar with traditional models like inpatient rehabilitation and support groups, but less than 36% are familiar with Outpatient Programs (OPs), Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHPs), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOPs), or At-Home rehabilitation solutions.

These latter treatment options are increasingly favored for their flexibility, accessibility, and privacy. Since increasing access to treatment is the public’s preferred solution, increasing awareness and availability of these options could dramatically increase the rate of Alcohol Use Disorder treatment across the nation.

“Alcohol abuse represents a massive public health crisis in the United States, and people are clearly aware,” said Greg Bolan, CEO at Another Way Recovery Services. “Americans nonetheless remain underinformed about the solutions at their disposal. We urgently need government and medical authorities to educate the public about treatments like At-Home detox that can negate the need for institutionalization while making recovery more private and convenient."

About Another Way Recovery Services

Another Way Recovery Services, Inc., along with the medical entities with which it is professionally affiliated, provides At-Home detox and recovery services for the treatment of substance use disorder (SUD) and co-occurring mental health conditions. Delivering care in line with the Patient-Centered Medical Home Model, Another Way Recovery Services treats patients struggling with addiction in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes. The company is currently authorized to operate in Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Note to the Editor

The full survey report, including answers to 11 questions, is available upon request.

Methodology Note

This national survey of 1,000 Americans was conducted on July 21, 2025, and was administered by Pollfish. The survey sample comprised 477 men (47.70%) and 523 women (52.30%).

