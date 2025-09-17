Deadline Extended! Nominations Now Open for the 2025 Phoenix Awards!

We’re excited to announce that the nominations are open for the 25th annual Phoenix Awards, a special milestone year celebrating a quarter century of honoring outstanding artistic achievement in Lawrence!

Since their debut in 1996, the Phoenix Awards have celebrated more than 155 inspiring individuals and groups — including artists, sculptors, photographers, dancers, musicians, vocalists, educators, writers, arts administrators, organizations, advocates, and dedicated volunteers — whose passion and creativity help make Lawrence unmistakably vibrant.

This year’s awards are your chance to spotlight the people and projects that keep our community’s creative spirit shining bright.