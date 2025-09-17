Deadline Extended! Nominations Now Open for the 2025 Phoenix Awards!
We’re excited to announce that the nominations are open for the 25th annual Phoenix Awards, a special milestone year celebrating a quarter century of honoring outstanding artistic achievement in Lawrence!
Since their debut in 1996, the Phoenix Awards have celebrated more than 155 inspiring individuals and groups — including artists, sculptors, photographers, dancers, musicians, vocalists, educators, writers, arts administrators, organizations, advocates, and dedicated volunteers — whose passion and creativity help make Lawrence unmistakably vibrant.
This year’s awards are your chance to spotlight the people and projects that keep our community’s creative spirit shining bright.
- Arts Advocate
- Arts Administrator
- Arts Education
- Design
- Literary
- Music
- Performing Arts
- Visual Arts
- Volunteer in the Arts
- Phoenix Award for Exceptional Artistic Achievement
This year, there is also a “Creative Spaces” Award, which recognizes outstanding, imaginative, and environmentally thoughtful placemaking.
The Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission selected C. Bryan Young to create this year’s awards, continuing the tradition of celebrating both the recipient and the artist.
Know an amazing artist, teacher, volunteer or organization? Nominate a 2025 Phoenix Award candidate today! Nomination details and the online form can be found HERE.The nomination deadline is extended to Friday, October 31, 2025, 4:00 p.m.
