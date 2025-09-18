Monument Systems Launches AI-Driven Platform with Stellar Results for Prior Authorizations and Fax Communication

Monument Systems Launches AI-Driven Platform with Stellar Results for Prior Authorizations or Prior Auth and Fax Communication

Businesses today can’t afford to be slowed down by outdated systems, and Monument Systems is the fastest way for health plans to adopt AI.” — Ken Stockman, CEO

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monument Systems today announced the official launch of its AI-driven platform, designed to empower health plans, TPAs and MSOs with smarter, faster, and more scalable solutions. Initial results for Prior Auth and Fax Api have delivered a strong ROI including over 90% auto processing, 80% turnaround times or TAT for Prior Auth Improvements and 100% TAT for fax communication.“Our mission has always been to help organizations break through complexity,” said Ken Stockman, CEO, at Monument Systems. “With our new next generation AI-powered platform and product portfolio, we’re giving teams the intelligence and tools they need to work more efficiently, adapt quickly, and stay ahead in a rapidly changing market.”The new Monument Systems AI platform leverages advanced machine learning and natural language processing to:• Automatically classify and route requests using trained models• Predict and prioritize urgent vs. routine determinations for faster turnaround times or TAT• Learn from historical decisions to flag exceptions, reduce errors, and accelerate approvals• Improve audit readiness by pre-validating submissions and documentation• Integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise systems.The launch comes at a pivotal time as health plans are focused on cost and savings, and CMS has new prior auth changes starting January 2026. Monument Systems’ AI-driven approach offers a way forward, reducing friction in operations while unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation.“Businesses today can’t afford to be slowed down by outdated systems, and Monument Systems is the fastest way for health plans to adopt AI,” added Ken Stockman, CEO. “Having built one of the first MA enrollment products in the market, the leading appeals and grievance solution, until ours is released, and one of the first prior auth AI-driven modules, I know our new platform and products are ready for the future —flexible, adaptive, and intelligent. We know our software reduces manual review, cuts cycle times, and better serves members and providers.”About Monument SystemsMonument Systems LLC is a leading innovator in health plan administration software, delivering solutions that combine intelligence, scalability, and ease of use to the Health Plan, Delegated IPA, Medicare, Medicaid, and Managed Care markets. The company’s flagship core claims product, Monument Xpress™ has been providing highly efficient and cost-effective solutions to the market since 1999 with its powerful clinical and administrative data integration. Other products include Xpress™ Prior Auth, Xpress™ Fax, Xpress Enroll, Xpress™ Appeals and Grievances, Clinical Summaries and AI Chat Bots. Monument Systems also offers health plans custom healthcare AI work, and provides Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services, with offices in Tucson, Arizona and in Pune, India, to the healthcare industry. Trusted by clients in healthcare, Monument Systems is committed to helping organizations harness technology to achieve lasting success.

