The Designers Group Redefines Senior Living Design with Acquisition of Interior Images

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- September 15, 2025 – acquisition of Interior Images, a Los Angeles-based design firm specializing in Healthcare andSenior Living environments. With this acquisition, Interior Images will become TDG’s West Coaststudio, furthering the firm’s mission to bring lifestyle-focused design into Healthcare, Hospitality,and Senior Living spaces.As part of the acquisition, Cheryl Sanders, founder of Interior Images, will join TDG as Senior VicePresident of Healthcare, where she will oversee TDG’s expanding portfolio of Senior Living,Healthcare and Hospitality projects nationwide.Sanders brings more than 35 years of expertise to TDG. In 1990, she founded Interior Images,which grew into a recognized leader in Senior Living design, with projects spanning SkilledNursing, Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Dialysis Units as well asVeterinary Hospitals nationwide.“Senior living doesn’t have to feel institutional, it can be as warm and welcoming as a boutiquehotel while still prioritizing health, safety, and recovery,” said Sanders. “Joining TDG lets meexpand this vision, blending lifestyle-focused design with the specialized needs of healthcare tocreate environments that truly enhance quality of life.”“This expansion reflects our commitment to thoughtful growth and meaningful impact,” said BlimaEhrentreu, Founder and CEO of The Designers Group. “Cheryl and Interior Images have long beenleaders in Senior Living design. By joining forces, we can redefine how hospitality, healthcare andSenior environments promote the happiness of residents, patients and their families.”About The Designers GroupThe Designers Group (TDG) is a design firm dedicated to creating spaces that combinefunctionality, beauty, and purpose. With a portfolio spanning hospitality, commercial, multi-familyhealthcare, and senior living projects, TDG is known for its commitment to designing environmentsthat uplift communities and enhance quality of life. From New York to Miami, Toronto to LosAngeles, TDG’s work reflects a vision of design that is as human-centered as it is innovative.

