The Designers Group Redefines Senior Living Design with Acquisition of Interior Images
Senior Living environments. With this acquisition, Interior Images will become TDG’s West Coast
studio, furthering the firm’s mission to bring lifestyle-focused design into Healthcare, Hospitality,
and Senior Living spaces.
As part of the acquisition, Cheryl Sanders, founder of Interior Images, will join TDG as Senior Vice
President of Healthcare, where she will oversee TDG’s expanding portfolio of Senior Living,
Healthcare and Hospitality projects nationwide.
Sanders brings more than 35 years of expertise to TDG. In 1990, she founded Interior Images,
which grew into a recognized leader in Senior Living design, with projects spanning Skilled
Nursing, Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Dialysis Units as well as
Veterinary Hospitals nationwide.
“Senior living doesn’t have to feel institutional, it can be as warm and welcoming as a boutique
hotel while still prioritizing health, safety, and recovery,” said Sanders. “Joining TDG lets me
expand this vision, blending lifestyle-focused design with the specialized needs of healthcare to
create environments that truly enhance quality of life.”
“This expansion reflects our commitment to thoughtful growth and meaningful impact,” said Blima
Ehrentreu, Founder and CEO of The Designers Group. “Cheryl and Interior Images have long been
leaders in Senior Living design. By joining forces, we can redefine how hospitality, healthcare and
Senior environments promote the happiness of residents, patients and their families.”
About The Designers Group
The Designers Group (TDG) is a design firm dedicated to creating spaces that combine
functionality, beauty, and purpose. With a portfolio spanning hospitality, commercial, multi-family
healthcare, and senior living projects, TDG is known for its commitment to designing environments
that uplift communities and enhance quality of life. From New York to Miami, Toronto to Los
Angeles, TDG’s work reflects a vision of design that is as human-centered as it is innovative.
