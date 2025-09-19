OISY Wallet Activates Multichain Swaps via Velora Integration

Velora usage inside of OISY for swaps OISY Logo Velora Logo OISY Logo

Powered by Velora, OISY now routes swaps through 100+ DEXs with MAP-enabled optimization

OISY shows what a leading wallet should be- built on ICP, now meeting users across EVM too. Adding Velora is the right step in making that cross-chain vision real.” — Mounir Benchemled, Founder of Velora.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OISY Wallet, the fully on-chain, multi-network wallet incubated by the DFINITY Foundation, has launched multichain swaps across EVM chains through an integration with Velora —enabling seamless, single-transaction asset conversions directly within the wallet.The release supports swaps across Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Polygon, and other EVM-compatible networks. It marks the first of three major product rollouts introduced at the World Computer Summit earlier this year, ahead of OISY’s upcoming NFT support and on-chain yield module, Earn.“We didn’t just want to show people that multichain could be simple. We wanted to prove it,” said Akeel Qureshi, Core Contributor at OISY. “Velora helped us collapse layers of friction. No swapping tabs. No bridging funds. Just choose the asset, sign, and move. That’s what multichain should feel like.”“OISY is what a leading wallet in any ecosystem should look like,” said Mounir Benchemled, Founder of Velora. “They’ve taken ICP ’s technical foundation and used it to build a product that can meet users where they are-including EVM. Adding Velora fits perfectly into that direction.”Swaps are routed through Velora’s intent-based infrastructure, which aggregates liquidity from over 100 sources including Uniswap, Curve, Balancer, and Sushi. The routing system has processed over $100 billion in total volume across the EVM ecosystem and recently introduced Multi-Asset Pathing (MAP)—a routing upgrade that unlocks deeper liquidity and better execution by traversing correlated tokens, not just direct pairs.The launch follows OISY’s growth into the most-used wallet in the Internet Computer ecosystem by login activity. As multichain functionality expands, OISY continues to focus on delivering a unified, non-custodial experience—bridging users to DeFi across chains through fully on-chain architecture.About OISYOISY is a fully on-chain, browser-based wallet built on the Internet Computer (ICP). It delivers multichain functionality through smart contracts that serve the entire wallet interface and manage token custody using chain-key cryptography. Users authenticate with passkeys and sign transactions seamlessly through their interactions with the web-based app—without extensions or seed phrases.About VeloraVelora enables secure, single-transaction cross-chain swaps across the EVM ecosystem. Built on Across Protocol, it provides fast, efficient asset routing without custody or bridging risk, helping wallets and DeFi platforms simplify multichain access.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.