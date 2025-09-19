Leafology Partners with Leafwell to Expand Access for Medical Cannabis Patients in Westchester

Leafology partners with Leafwell to expand medical cannabis access in Westchester; Leafwell patients get 15% off at Leafology’s White Plains dispensary.

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leafology, the first licensed adult-use Westchester cannabis dispensary, has announced a new partnership with Leafwell, a leading telehealth platform for medical cannabis certifications. This collaboration is the first partnership between a White Plains adult-use cannabis dispensary and Leafwell in Westchester, giving medical cannabis patients in the region expanded access, expert guidance, and added savings.As part of this partnership, Leafwell patients will receive 15% off purchases at Leafology by presenting their Leafwell membership card. This makes Leafology not only a trusted White Plains cannabis dispensary, but also a vital resource for patients seeking a Westchester medical dispensary that bridges both adult-use and medical cannabis needs.“Leafology was founded on the belief that cannabis should be accessible, safe, and supported by education,” said Raphael Bassalobre, Leafology’s COO. “By working with Leafwell, we’re making cannabis more affordable for patients while ensuring that Westchester and White Plains residents have an adult-use dispensary where knowledgeable staff understand cannabis and its effects on common health conditions.”Conveniently located at 244 Main Street in downtown White Plains, Leafology has become known as a White Plains dispensary with exceptionally trained staff who can guide consumers and patients alike. The partnership with Leafwell strengthens Leafology’s role as both a trusted Westchester cannabis dispensary and a supportive community resource.“Leafwell’s mission has always been to empower patients with access to medical cannabis in a safe and simple way,” said Emily Fisher, CEO at Leafwell. “Partnering with Leafology brings this mission to life locally—patients can get certified online and then visit an adult-use dispensary in White Plains they can trust.”Patients can begin the process of obtaining their medical cannabis card through Leafwell’s New York portal and redeem their benefits at Leafology. About LeafologyLeafology is the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in Westchester County, located at 244 Main Street in White Plains, NY. With a focus on education, wellness, and community, Leafology provides safe, legal access to cannabis and has quickly become a trusted destination for patients and consumers seeking an experience supported by knowledgeable staff.About LeafwellLeafwell is a telehealth platform that connects patients with licensed healthcare professionals for medical cannabis certifications. By simplifying the process of obtaining a medical card, Leafwell empowers patients across the U.S. to access cannabis safely, legally, and confidently.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.