Lahint achieves four ISO certifications covering compliance and data protection

Achieving four ISO certifications underlines our focus on security, quality, and compliance, which are essential for serving government and enterprise clients.” — Mohamed Ibrahim, CEO of Lahint

DAMMAM, DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lahint for Business Services, a Saudi GovTech startup, has received four international certifications in 2025 covering quality management, IT service management, information security, and cloud data protection. The certifications were granted following independent audits conducted by accredited certification bodies.Lahint is now certified for:• ISO/IEC 27001 – Information Security Management Systems• ISO/IEC 20000-1 – IT Service Management Systems• ISO 9001 – Quality Management Systems• ISO/IEC 27018 – Protection of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in Cloud ServicesThese certifications confirm Lahint’s adherence to international standards in operational quality, data protection, and service management. Such standards are globally recognized benchmarks for ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information, as well as systematic approaches to compliance and service reliability.Information security and compliance have become essential requirements for technology providers working with governments and regulated industries. Lahint’s achievement demonstrates that its internal processes and platforms meet global expectations for handling sensitive data, delivering IT services, and supporting secure digital operations.Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Dammam, Lahint develops automation solutions for government and public sector organizations. Its platforms combine artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) to simplify administrative tasks such as contract registration, employee services, licensing, and compliance workflows.Securing four ISO certifications within two years of its establishment highlights the emphasis on compliance among emerging GovTech firms. By aligning its operations with international frameworks, Lahint positions itself to provide both technological innovation and assurance to stakeholders in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region.________________________________________

