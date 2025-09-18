Wabbi Named a “Vendor to Watch” in IDC MarketScape: Application Security Posture Management 2025 Vendor Assessment

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wabbi, a leader in Application Security Posture Management, is proud to announce that it has been named as a Vendor to Watch in the IDC MarketScape: Application Security Posture Management ( ASPM ) 2025 Vendor Assessment. This recognition underscores Wabbi’s growing influence and innovation in the ASPM space, highlighting its commitment to helping organizations strengthen application security posture without compromising agility or speed.Key highlights:The IDC MarketScape report evaluates ASPM vendors based on a rigorous set of criteria, including capability, strategy, innovation, and market presence.As a Vendor to Watch, Wabbi is singled out as one of the companies showing strong promise, forward‐looking vision, and a capability profile that could make it a major player in the ASPM category.Wabbi’s strengths cited include its user-centric design, risk-based prioritization, and ability to integrate into existing development workflows to deliver real-world impact for DevSecOps, security teams, and software development.Customers leveraging Wabbi’s platform are seeing improvements in visibility, faster remediation cycles, and better coordination between security and development teams.Quote from Wabbi leadership:“We are honored to be recognized by IDC as a Vendor to Watch in the 2025 ASPM assessment,” said Brittany Greenfield, Founder & CEO of Wabbi. “This affirmation motivates our entire team to continue pushing on innovation — weaving security deeply into the software lifecycle, enabling teams to build secure software at speed, and helping organizations get ahead of emerging threats with confidence.”Why this matters now:In today’s cybersecurity landscape, threats evolve rapidly, and application vulnerabilities are high on the risk ladder. Security teams are increasingly expected not only to detect issues but to anticipate them proactively, integrating posture management into every phase of development. Organizations need tools that offer continuous insight, risk prioritization, seamless developer experience, and governance — all while moving at the pace of modern software delivery.Wabbi’s philosophy has always been that security should adapt to how people build software, not force them to rebuild how they operate. The IDC recognition reinforces Wabbi’s approach: making strong ASPM both powerful and unobtrusive.About WabbiWabbi is the industry’s leading Application Security Posture Management Platform. A 2021 RSA Innovation Sandbox Finalist, Wabbi’s Continuous Security solution orchestrates and correlates all components of an application security program to bridge the gap between security and development to meet the ever-escalating demands of deploying application security in the SDLC.From policy deployment, vulnerability management, and secure release management, Wabbi’s Continuous Security platform allows organizations to confidently ship code that meets their application-specific security standards, without sacrificing agility or velocity. By orchestrating each enterprise’s unique application security program, security teams capture centralized, automated governance, while development teams are empowered to manage security as part of their day-to-day workflows, unifying processes between Development, Security & Operations teams.With Wabbi, companies keep code shipping – securely. Learn More at https://wabbisoft.com About IDC MarketScapeIDC MarketScape provides an assessment of vendors in technology markets through a consistent methodology, evaluating both quantitative and qualitative criteria to offer comparative insights. The ASPM 2025 assessment examines how vendors address evolving threats, risk posture, developer enablement, and operational integration.

