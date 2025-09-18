Marin Fashion Night Returns October 4th, 2025

Marin Fashion Night Logo

A Celebration of Fashion, Music & Art at the Headlands Center for the Arts

Marin Fashion Night isn’t just a show, it’s a celebration of creativity & community. We’re bringing together designers, musicians, artists, and the people of Marin to create something unforgettable.” — Gerry Kelly

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SONAS, in partnership with world-renowned fashion show producer Charleston Pierce, is thrilled to announce the return of Marin Fashion Night (MFN) on Saturday, October 4th, 2025, at the historic Headlands Center for the Arts.Now in its second year, Marin Fashion Night has quickly become one of the Bay Area’s most dynamic cultural gatherings, where fashion, music, and art come together under one roof for an unforgettable night. This year, the event is set to draw a stylish and engaged crowd of approximately 400 guests, making it one of Marin’s must-attend celebrations.A Showcase of Local and Global TalentThis year’s runway will feature six incredible designers with deep Marin and Bay Area roots:SONAS (Fairfax) – edgy, sustainable fashion redefining modern menswear.Rebecca Bruce (Mill Valley) – elegant, timeless designs with signature draping.Philine of San Francisco – sleek, architectural womenswear.Monique Zhang (Tiburon) – couture blending East and West aesthetics.Bianca Wallace (Marin) – bold, contemporary statements in wearable art.Kandi Cota (Marin) – fresh, innovative takes on everyday fashion.With Charleston Pierce choreographing the runway experience, attendees can expect a high-energy show infused with music, artistry, and unforgettable performances.Powered by Community & CreativityMarin Fashion Night is proud to partner with Marin Magazine, the region’s leading lifestyle publication, as its exclusive media partner. Together, MFN and Marin Magazine are spotlighting the extraordinary creativity, culture, and talent thriving right here in Marin County.“This isn’t just a fashion show—it’s a community movement,” said Gerry Kelly, founder of SONAS and co-producer of MFN. “We’re creating a platform that celebrates local designers, musicians, artists, and the people of Marin, all while sharing it with the wider Bay Area.”Event DetailsDate: Saturday, October 4, 2025Location: Headlands Center for the Arts, Sausalito, CATime: Doors open 5:00 PM | Fashion Show 7:45 PM | After-party to followTickets & Info: www.marinfashionnight.org Join us for an evening that promises to inspire, entertain, and showcase the best of Marin’s creative spirit.

Marin Fashion Night

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.