Evolve raises $1M in seed round to redefine corporate learning with AI

Evolve

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolve , an AI-native learning platform based in the US that helps companies onboard, upskill, and track employee growth faster, has raised $1M in seed funding. The round was led by AltaIR Capital, with participation from 500 Global, ULTRA.VC, Funders VC and Brayne.vc. The funding will enable the startup to significantly increase its growth rate, drive further development of advanced AI solutions, and better serve enterprise clients.Companies are under pressure to train and onboard employees faster, better, and at scale. Meanwhile, traditional learning management system (LMS) platforms are labor-intensive, and lack personalization, real-time feedback, and meaningful assessments — making learning static, one-size-fits-all, and disconnected from actual performance.Evolve is designed to overcome the limitations of traditional LMS. It automates course creation from any type of content, personalizes learning paths, proposes a searchable knowledge base, and delivers real-time feedback through smart assessments and simulations. By adapting to each learner and linking training to real-world performance, Evolve turns learning into a strategic driver of business results — faster, smarter, and at scale.Stan Suchkov, CEO and Co-founder of Evolve, said: “Traditional learning platforms are slow, disengaging, and provide managers with little visibility into results. At Evolve, we believe training should be fast, adaptive, and measurable. With AI, our platform helps companies onboard and upskill employees in hours instead of weeks – saving time, engaging learners, and driving measurable skill growth. This funding enables us to provide even more value for our clients”.Evolve was founded in 2023 and launched in the US and European markets in 2024. The platform converts static content into engaging, interactive learning experiences including practical assignments, sharp visuals, and real-life case studies. With the help of AI, companies can automatically create courses from any type of file – from PDFs to videos – in just a day, while also generating branded mascots to boost learner engagement.The platform deploys simulations so employees learn to apply their knowledge in real-life-like scenarios. Unlike simple tests, these simulations help learners truly retain knowledge and develop practical skills. Evolve uses AI to assess open-ended responses and answers to simulations, providing instant feedback to employees and delivering actionable insights for managers.In addition, Evolve enables companies to build a smart, interactive knowledge base in minutes that not only answers questions but also provides comparisons, analysis, and instant access to relevant details. Employees can simply ask questions and get answers in seconds. Evolve’s advanced LMS generates personalized learning paths, instant course translation for global teams, and offers an events hub with webinars and training sessions in one schedule.Moreover, Evolve integrates with various HRIS systems, is compatible with other LMS platforms, and supports an optional white-label solution for companies to apply their own branding.Igor Ryabenkiy, Founder and Managing Partner at AltaIR Capital, said: “Evolve is redefining workplace learning by bridging a critical gap in how organizations train and develop talent. Their platform combines intuitive content creation tools, realistic simulations, and real-time performance analytics, empowering L&D teams to build impactful training faster, while keeping employees more engaged. This focused vision and execution are exactly why we chose to invest in Evolve”.Evolve is now focused on expanding tools to analyze learning quality and performance, and developing new AI-driven solutions to automate learning across companies — while enhancing engagement mechanics in onboarding and corporate training.About EvolveEvolve is an AI-native learning platform that automates training creation, adapts to each learner, and delivers measurable business results through smart assessments, real-world simulations, personalised learning paths and actionable analytics. With operations in the US, Europe, Asia and MENA, Evolve empowers organizations to scale training, reduce turnover, and strengthen employee potential.About AltaIR CapitalAltaIR Capital is a global VC firm founded by Igor Ryabenkiy. With $600 million in AUM, the firm has invested in over 350 tech companies across B2B SaaS, Future of Work, FinTech, InsureTech, and Digital Health. Its portfolio includes 10 unicorns, 6 of which (Miro, Deel, PandaDoc, OpenWeb, Socure, and Turing) were backed at an early stage. For more information, visit altair.vc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.