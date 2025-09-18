STL Startup Week Returns Nov. 10–14

Five-day conference in St. Louis, MO features bold ideas, valuable connections, and real-world tools for founders and innovators.

STL Startup Week is a rallying point for bold ideas—sparking new companies, collaborations, and friendships that fuel St. Louis’ inclusive, resilient economy.” — Matt Menietti

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STL Startup Week (STLSW), presented by Block (formerly Square), returns November 10–14, 2025, bringing together thousands of entrepreneurs, small business owners, investors, and innovators from across the region. Now in its seventh year, the event continues to celebrate St. Louis’ thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem with inspiring speakers, hands-on workshops, and high-energy networking events designed to help founders grow their ideas into thriving companies.“STL Startup Week is more than a conference, it’s a rallying point for the people who believe in St. Louis as a place to start and grow bold ideas,” said Matt Menietti, Executive Director of the TechArtista Foundation and Lead Organizer of STL Startup Week. “Each year we see new collaborations, companies, and friendships sparked during this week. It’s proof that when we come together, we can grow the kind of inclusive, resilient economy our region is capable of.”Official sessions will take place at five key hubs across the St. Louis Metro Region:-T-REX-TechArtista UCity-City Foundry-CIC St. Louis-Spark CoworkingA community panel selected this year’s speakers, with the keynote to be announced closer to the event:-Adjo Honsou, FUFU n’ Sauce-Alison Hillman, BTP by Alison, theTable-Braden Tewolde, Space Mission Marketing-Brandon Hunter, Origin of Greatness-Brianna Tobias, Kaliber Events-Burl Stamp, Stamp & Chase-Carrie Scherr, Filament-Chekaya Glaspie, Clinical Research Concierge-Chelsea Flood, Freestyle Creative-Cherese Alcorn, Wellness Beyond the Chair-Cory Holmes, Holmes Digital Services-Joí Riley, J.R Candle Company-Kevin Lashley, Without Walls Marketing-Madeline Hissong, Damn Fine Hand Pies-Mark Richman, Skeleton Key-Mena Darré, MD Studios-Nick Williams, Nicky Slices-Patrick Gorgen, DevPort Studio-Retta Tussey, Retta Jane-Ryan McDonald, Farm Spirit and Homie Hospitality-Ryan Shapiro, peomg-Sophie Moss, Sugarwitch-Stacy Stahl, Sweeter Cards, HowHeAsked, Betting on the Wedding-Tom Holt, OtterWorks ConsultingRegistration is now open at stlouisstartupweek.com. Most sessions are free with RSVP, making it one of the most accessible entrepreneurship events in the region. Space is limited, so early sign-up is encouraged. For more details or to get involved, contact Matt Menietti at matt@techartistafoundation.org.STL Startup Week (STLSW) is the region’s premier event series designed by and for the local entrepreneurial community. The five-day event celebrates innovation, fosters meaningful connections, and amplifies the voices of founders and small business owners. STLSW is a grassroots initiative facilitated by the TechArtista Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is a global technology company focused on financial services. Originally known for its Square point-of-sale solutions, Block has expanded into a portfolio of brands—including Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD—that empower individuals, artists, and businesses to participate in the economy. Headquartered in San Francisco, Block’s mission is to create economic empowerment for all. Learn more at block.xyz.

