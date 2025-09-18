Michael Persico’s 'Classic Jazz Visions' Signs with Brower Entertainment Booking Agency

Now Accepting Bookings for Concert Series at Art Institutes, Colleges, and Cultural Venues Nationwide

SANDWICH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Persico, acclaimed trombonist, vocalist, and jazz historian, is proud to announce his official signing with Brower Entertainment Booking Agency. With this exciting partnership, Persico and his renowned Classic Jazz & Swing Orchestra are now accepting bookings for concert series and performances at art institutes, colleges, universities, and venues that celebrate the legacy of jazz.Persico’s multimedia concert experience, Classic Jazz Visions, has delivered nearly two dozen performances over the past two years. The show combines live jazz with rare, never-before-seen photographs of Louis Armstrong and other jazz legends, taken by the late Jack Bradley—Armstrong’s close friend and personal photographer.This December, Persico will be a featured artist at the Chatham First Night Celebration, continuing a streak of high-profile appearances that includes a private performance at the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Queens, NY.Book Release & TourPersico is the author of the coffee table book Classic Jazz Visions – The Photography of Jack Bradley, a stunning visual archive of jazz history. The book is currently available for purchase, and a second edition is scheduled for release in 2026. Persico is actively participating in podcast interviews, book tours, and speaking engagements to promote the work and share the stories behind the images.A Multimedia Jazz ExperienceClassic Jazz Visions is more than a concert—it's a journey through jazz history. With a full orchestra, video projection, storytelling, and New Orleans-style street parade elements, Persico brings the golden age of swing to life. His ensemble features top-tier musicians and vocalists, delivering an authentic and immersive experience that resonates with jazz lovers and newcomers alike.Educational OutreachWith a Magna Cum Laude degree from Berklee College of Music and decades of performance and teaching experience, Persico is passionate about jazz education. His seminars and workshops are available for academic institutions and cultural organizations seeking to enrich their music programs with authentic jazz history and performance.Booking & More InformationBooking Inquiries:Visit Michael Persico’s Brower Entertainment profileLearn More & Purchase the Book:Explore the full experience at ClassicJazzVisions.org

