Dedicated veterans, led by Melissa Williams, CEO is on a mission to revolutionise the nation's cybersecurity landscape with their cutting-edge AI technology

Veterans Turn Entrepreneurs Seek Support for Revolutionary AI Startup

MCLEAN VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Press Release: Veterans Turned Entrepreneurs Enter Fundraising Round with Revolutionary AI Data Security Innovation:A dedicated group of veterans, led by Melissa Williams, CEO of D4T4 DR1V3N (pronounced "Data Driven"), is on a mission to revolutionise the nation's data security landscape with their cutting-edge AI technology. After 15 months of impressive bootstrapping, overcoming typical startup challenges, they are poised for market entry on October 10th, 2025, and are now entering a seed-stage fundraising round.Melissa Williams, a widow of CSM Williams of the Army and a former Army Intelligence Officer, brings over 24 years of experience in the intelligence space, where she designed and deployed mission-critical AI and sovereign data platforms. As a single mother, she has demonstrated remarkable resilience and dedication. As CEO of D4T4 DR1V3N, she has assembled a team of talented individuals, each bringing invaluable expertise:Mark Boyd, Strategic Advisor and retired U.S. Air Force Officer, has decades of experience in classified program oversight and security operations.Candice Martin, President and retired U.S. Army Logistics Officer, with expertise in federal logistics and program execution.Sara Mercer, Chief of Staff and Policy, former FBI Special Agent and White House Liaison for Technology Interoperability.Justin DuBose, Senior Vice President of Sales and retired U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations Agent, has deep relationships in the energy sector.Curtis Walker, Cybersecurity Director and specialist in classified networks and secure software deployments.Yolanda Collier, Vice President of Technology and former Technology Program Manager with the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the Defence Information Systems Agency (DISA).Together, this formidable team has developed revolutionary AI-powered solutions designed to transform the way classified and regulated data is managed. D4T4 DR1V3N builds AI-native software platforms that protect and modernise critical systems for governments and enterprises. Their flagship products include:ACT (Automated Classification Tool): Instantly classifies sensitive data, ensuring accuracy and compliance.ICE (Intelligent Compliance Engine): Automates compliance artifacts DD254s, ATO, and audit preparation and embeds Zero Trust and continuous monitoring.SCI (Securing Critical Infrastructure): Protects critical infrastructure sectors with real-time dashboards for risk, incident response, and resilience.These solutions were born from founder Melissa Williams' firsthand experience with critical data security challenges. Deeply fed up with the status quo, she invested her time, energy, and retirement savings into building these solutions over the past years. D4T4 DR1V3N’s solutions transform compliance from a cost centre into a force multiplier, saving billions in wasted overhead while protecting the most important systems in the world.With provisional intellectual property (IP) pending, D4T4 DR1V3N is well-positioned to maintain its competitive edge in the market. The company is now seeing the results of its hard work with government & Enterprise contracts and needs resources to execute on these mission-critical work orders."We believe that America has always stood behind those who have served with honour and dedication," said Melissa Williams. "We are committed to securing American Enterprise and small and medium Enterprise Federal systems, and we are excited to seek investors' support. We are firm in our mission and confident in our success, deserving of the support that will enable us to achieve our ambitious goals."D4T4 DR1V3N is seeking seed-stage funding to develop further and commercialise their AI-powered solutions. In the coming weeks, they anticipate completing a seed round with accredited and institutional investors. With the right support, the company is poised to make a significant impact in the cybersecurity landscape and deliver immense value to government agencies, enterprises, and small businesses.For more information about Data Driven ( www.theDDInc.com ) and their mission, please contact Melissa Williams, CEO, at Tel 910-644-4688 or Simon Kirubi, Director, Capital Formation Data Driven Inc, 978-761-9111.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

