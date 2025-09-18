GSK’s New Investments in Pennsylvania Will Further Boost the Commonwealth’s Robust Life Sciences Industry

The global bio pharma company will build a new factory in Upper Merion, Montgomery County, and implement new AI and advanced digital technology capabilities at its PA manufacturing locations.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary (DCED) Rick Siger applauded plans by global bio pharma company GSK to grow its operations in Pennsylvania. The new investments, announced by the company earlier this week, include construction of a manufacturing facility in southeastern Pennsylvania and the implementation of AI and other advanced technologies at its manufacturing locations.

GSK’s new biologics flex factory, which will be built in Upper Merion, Montgomery County, will produce medicines for respiratory disease and cancer. The company expects construction to begin in 2026. The AI and advanced digital technology capabilities will occur across GSK’s existing five manufacturing sites in four states, including Pennsylvania.

“Last October, GSK made its largest single investment ever in manufacturing in the United States right here in Marietta, and we’re excited to have them double down on Pennsylvania with this new investment,” said Secretary Siger. “It proves once again that our 10-Year Economic Development Strategy is working. A national leader in the biotech and life sciences industry, the Commonwealth has so much to offer companies — including our key location, research infrastructure, and skilled workforce. The Shapiro Administration looks forward to working with GSK as they continue to grow and succeed in Pennsylvania.”

Last year, the Shapiro Administration and DCED helped support GSK’s $800 million dollar expansion of its facility in Marietta, Lancaster County, doubling the site’s size and capacity. The Commonwealth invested $21 million in the project, which will create at least 200 new, high-paying jobs. The project was the largest Commonwealth-supported economic development project in the history of Lancaster County.

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Philadelphia, with global headquarters located in London, England.

The GSK expansion project in Marietta was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results, with Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal calling for new and expanded investments to advance Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy including:

$50 million for the new PA Innovation program, including a one-time $30 million initiative to spur life sciences job growth and $20 million to provide annual funding to support large-scale innovation

for the new PA Innovation program, including a one-time $30 million initiative to spur life sciences job growth and $20 million to provide annual funding to support large-scale innovation $12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

