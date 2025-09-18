Easify Launches First All-in-One AI-Powered Marketing Platform for Business Communications

Easify founder Adam Schwartz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid unprecedented growth and rapidly expanding market share, Easify is accelerating its strong momentum with an all-in-one AI-powered marketing platform that unites MMS, SMS, email marketing, voice broadcasting, and ringless voicemail capabilities in a single solution.

The AI-powered marketing platform enables businesses to manage customer outreach across text messaging, email campaigns, voice broadcasting, and ringless voicemail from one centralized dashboard. The system uses artificial intelligence to optimize message timing, personalize content delivery, and automate campaign management across all channels.

Founder Adam Schwartz recognized early on the need for a single, unified platform after experiencing the inefficiencies of juggling multiple applications. That vision sparked the creation of Easify — and just four years later, it now empowers over 1,000 users and continues to grow at a rapid pace.

Key features of the platform include AI-driven mass texting and MMS campaigns that determine optimal delivery times based on customer engagement patterns. The email marketing component incorporates automated personalization and real-time tracking to adapt campaigns based on recipient behavior. Voice broadcasting and ringless voicemail capabilities allow businesses to deliver audio messages directly to customers' phones without causing interruptions.

Perhaps most notably, the platform introduces Concurrent Calling, allowing a single user to dial up to four leads at once. AI instantly connects you to the first lead who answers while seamlessly filtering and managing the remaining calls in the background. The result: no wasted time, no missed opportunities, and outreach that’s faster and more efficient than ever.

To address the concern of spam-likely calls, Easify incorporates branded calling and geo-matching technologies. These features display business information to recipients and allows users to select area codes to improve answer rates and establish credibility.

For businesses operating in high-risk industries, the platform includes compliance management tools that use AI to ensure communications adhere to industry-specific requirements. The system monitors campaigns across all channels to maintain regulatory compliance, including 10DLC standards, while automating documentation and reporting processes.

The integrated analytics dashboard provides data on customer engagement metrics, campaign performance indicators, and return on investment calculations. The AI component analyzes this information to identify patterns, generate improvement recommendations, and support data-driven decision making for marketing strategies.

About Easify

Easify is an all-in-one AI-powered marketing platform that combines MMS/SMS, email marketing, voice broadcasting, and ringless voicemail capabilities for small businesses. The platform uses artificial intelligence to automate and optimize multi-channel customer communications, helping businesses increase their outreach efficiency while maintaining compliance and improving engagement rates. By integrating multiple communication tools into a single solution, Easify enables businesses to manage their entire customer outreach strategy from one centralized platform.



