Connecting heroes: VetConnect brings vital resources to Veterans

Recently, representatives from more than 75 Veteran and community organizations gathered in Rosenberg, Texas, to serve military Veterans. The goal was clear: connect local Veterans with the benefits they earned. With an emphasis on enrolling Veterans for health care and providing toxic exposure exams, a dedicated team called VetConnect from the Houston VA Medical Center were front and center at the event, helping to ensure that no Veteran was left without important information or resources. The event drew more than 1,100 people seeking services and connection.

Camaraderie and connections

As Veterans from all walks of life filtered into VetConnect, one could sense the anticipation and camaraderie. Veterans were seen high fiving one another, with lots of “hooahs” and “oorahs” in the air

Among the crowd, Veteran Elias Evans from Richmond, Texas, stood out. A full-time student without health insurance, Evans felt the weight of uncertainty when it came to his health. “I am only 31 years old but having VA to rely on for my health care is a game changer for me,” he said. “I’m focused on school, and knowing I have access to a doctor without the financial burden is incredible.”

Eagerly enrolling for VA health care, Evans felt a sense of relief as he learned more about the services available. “I didn’t even realize that I would be authorized to go to the Richmond VA Clinic that I’ve seen right off the highway near my house,” he said. “Now that’s convenient!”

Awareness and access

Just a few tables away, Veteran Cory Rianson from Angleton, Texas, was equally enthusiastic about his experience. As he reviewed his eligibility for various benefits with VA staff, a smile spread across his face. “I had no idea I was entitled to so much,” he said. “This event has opened my eyes to the resources available to me. I’m grateful for VA’s support.”

VA Women Veterans Program and suicide prevention employees also connected with Veterans while Veterans Benefits Administration staff were on hand to assist in filing claims. The VetConnect event was filled with community and Veteran organizations and employers committed to hiring Veterans.

A vision for the future

Lindsey Crain, interim medical center director of Houston VA, agreed. Reflecting on the day’s success, she said, “Meeting so many Veterans and connecting them with much-needed health care is incredibly rewarding. Events like these are vital in ensuring our heroes know what benefits are available to them. It’s all about bridging the gap and fostering a sense of belonging.”

As VetConnect ended, hundreds of Veterans left not only with new information but also with a renewed sense of hope. “The event wasn’t just about enrolling Veterans for health care; it was about helping to build a community of support and awareness,” said Crain. “VA is thrilled to be a part of that.”