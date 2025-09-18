CONVO GPT Launches The Groundbreaking $99 AI Employee

“CONVO GPT brings Fortune 500 AI Employee automation to everyone for just $99. No monthly fees—just 20¢ per minute.”

GREENVILLE, SC, SC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONVO GPT, headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, today announced the launch of its most disruptive offering yet: the $99 AI Employee, The $99 Receptionist, and the $99 AI Appointment Setter. For the first time ever, businesses can access fully automated 24/7 customer engagement without monthly subscription fees—paying only 20 cents per minute of usage.Setup is simple and transparent. Each AI system is activated for just $99 plus a one-time $50 A2P registration cost, with no other hidden fees. From there, businesses pay only for the minutes they use.What sets CONVO GPT apart is its ability to integrate seamlessly with any program. Through advanced webhooks and Zapier connections, the system can communicate with virtually any software on the market. Whether it’s a CRM, scheduling platform, marketing tool, or custom workflow, CONVO GPT acts as the connective tissue that brings full automation to life.This state-of-the-art approach pushes business automation into a new era—where small businesses, startups, and enterprises can enjoy technology once reserved for Fortune 500 companies.“We built this with one goal in mind: give business owners the power of AI without locking them into never-ending fees,” said Jeremy David, CEO of CONVO GPT. “For $99, you own your AI Employee, receptionist, or appointment setter. From there, you only pay when it works for you. It’s automation that finally makes sense. We’re trying to bring the service of Neiman Marcus at the price of Walmart.”Why It MattersOne-Time Setup: $99 plus $50 A2P registration.No Monthly Fees: Pay only for usage.Simple, Transparent Pricing: 20 cents per minute, no hidden costs.Universal Integration: Works with any software via webhooks and Zapier.24/7 Availability: Never miss a call, lead, or appointment.State-of-the-Art Technology: Enterprise-grade automation now accessible to every business.About CONVO GPTCONVO GPT is redefining the future of work by replacing traditional roles with AI-powered employees that perform at scale for a fraction of the cost. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, the company is recognized as one of the foremost experts in AI and automation. From reception and appointment setting to lead generation and business development, CONVO GPT builds intelligent systems that work around the clock, never call in sick, and integrate seamlessly with the tools businesses already use. With a mission to make enterprise-grade automation accessible to every organization, CONVO GPT helps companies save money, move faster, and grow smarter.Media ContactCONVO GPTWebsite: www.convogpt.ai Jeremy DavidPhone: 864-203-6204Email: support@convogpt.ai

