To Get It Fixed LLC Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Mechanic in Richmond, Indiana

RICHMOND, IN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Mechanic in Richmond, Indiana has been awarded to To Get It Fixed. This recognition honors To Get It Fixed for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.To Get It Fixed is a leading auto repair shop in Richmond, proudly serving the community since 2020 with high-quality and reliable automotive services. Specializing in diagnostics and repairs for gas-powered vehicles, the shop offers a wide range of services including check engine light diagnostics, battery and electrical system repairs, brake and suspension work, lighting and audio installations, and routine maintenance. As a licensed Rough Country and etrailer.com dealer, To Get It Fixed also provides expert upgrades and custom installations. With a focus on honesty, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, the team is dedicated to keeping vehicles running smoothly while building lasting relationships within the Richmond area.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, To Get It Fixed stood out as a reputable company in the auto repair industry. Known for its hardworking, experienced, and friendly team, To Get It Fixed has earned a strong reputation within the Richmond community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied customers. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from customers who were highly impressed by To Get It Fixed’s communication and exceptional service:“Everyone was honest and very kind. Everything was done right and on time. The prices are phenomenal compared to others. We will be back!"“Amazing team and very professional!! I was told from the beginning that they didn't specialize in my type of vehicle, Audi TT, but they were still willing to take me in when a lot of shops in town turned me down. Everything came out right! Highly recommend."“You can tell what a great place To Get It Fixed is by how busy they are. But they get your vehicle back on the road fast. Brakes went out on my truck so I managed to get it there and they knew exactly what to do. They kept me informed at every step and got me going again fast. If you want honesty, great work at a fair price and great communication then I highly recommend To Get It Fixed."“These guys get it! They are very responsive to questions you have and explain the repairs where its easy to understand and why it needs to be done. Great pricing vs the big dealerships. I've taken several vehicles to this shop from complete engine and transmission repair to stereo installs and have been satisfied every time. Highly Recommend!"The To Get It Fixed team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding auto repair services for every customer.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about To Get It Fixed, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.com

