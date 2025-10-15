HD Healing Centre Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Alternative Medicine in Cornwall, UK

HD Healing Centre Award Winning Alternative Medicine in Cornwall, UK

CORNWALL, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HD Healing Centre has been named the recipient of the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Alternative Medicine in Cornwall, UK. This marks the second consecutive year the company has earned this prestigious recognition, having also received the award in 2024. This recognition honours HD Healing Centre for its continued outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.HD Healing Centre is a leading alternative medicine provider based in Cornwall, offering a range of holistic services designed to support physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. The centre specializes in HD Light Healing, a form of energy healing that helps release energetic blockages and restore natural balance. Clients can also access Tarot Clairvoyant Readings, Intuitive Development Courses, meditation sessions, and in person or online pet healing treatments. Home visits and house cleansing services are available throughout Cornwall, along with a retail shop in Truro offering crystals and spiritual gifts. With a strong focus on healing and self-development, HD Healing Centre is committed to helping individuals find peace, clarity, and renewed energy in their lives. The centre is owned and run by experienced healers Dion and Hannah, whose compassionate approach and deep intuitive abilities guide every aspect of their work.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, HD Healing Centre stood out as a reputable alternative healing provider. Known for its experienced, talented, and caring team, HD Healing Centre has earned a strong reputation within the Cornwall community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by HD Healing Centre’s communication and exceptional service:“As soon as you enter the HDHealingCentre you feel welcomed and at ease.The whole experience and journey has been life changing for me.Hannah works with such integrity and empathy.Hannah will work with you on a level that is tailored to your needs. Hannah will assist you to understand whatever it is in your life that needs to be healed or dealt with. She will empower you to believe in yourself.My life is definitely totally different since having regular sessions with Hannah. She has given me the tools and confidence to make big changes in my life. I will always be grateful to her for showing me what I needed to see."“I could not recommend The Healing Centre highly enough, for me anxiety with the menopause hit hard and unmanageable stress followed. After therapy and tablets to help my serotonin levels I still felt a deep sadness and a lack of joy for the wonderful life I have. I went into the healing centre with no idea of what I needed, but with an open mind and a hope that it would give me some peace. I found it all and more, Hannah is an incredible healer her ability to channel and remove the build up of pain, shame and stress I had in my body was nothing but incredible. Each session taught me to redefine my life in a more positive loving way, that talking therapy, although incredibly helpful didn't... the relaxation and the amazing feeling of warmth rippling through my body left me incredibly relaxed and for the first few sessions completely exhausted... with barely a touch I could feel the sensation of trauma leaving my body, for me it felt like cold air being push out and the tears, gentle and healing felt good. My sleep improved immediately my mind felt calmer. Our conversation was gentle and soothing, a mixture of positive energy and insightful words within a protected and safe and environment...you don't need to believe in spirit, just open, but this has been transformative, I experienced something beautiful and I would wish that for everyone."“I'm a holistic healer with 20yrs experience. I was passing the centre today and thought I'd give a tarot reading a try on the off chance. I've been struggling to find a healer that could help with my issue. Hannah quite simply 'hit the bullseye'. I was very impressed at her understanding and ability to communicate that message to me. It was simply a very profound, deep healing that I felt immediate change from. That's the sign of a real healer, results trump everything, and the result from this session was fantastic. Walked out with a huge smile on my face feeling much, much better. A little more work to do, so am booked for next week. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!"“I first came across HD Healing Centre on a day when I was feeling incredibly anxious and very lost after losing my Nan. As soon as I walked into the shop, I felt peace that I hadn't felt for a long time. I felt very welcomed, as Hannah guided me through ways to feel calmer and more connected with my Nan. Since then, I have had 1:1 sessions with Hannah and received guidance from Dion on numerous occasions, all of which has helped me to understand my anxiety, my blockages and heal underlying trauma. Hannah and Dion have also carried out a home cleanse and I am now enrolled onto their Intuitive Development Course, which is changing my life in more ways than I can ever have imagined. The more work I do with HD Healing Centre, the more myself I feel, which is helping me in both my personal and professional life. I can't thank Hannah and Dion enough for all the help they are giving me. I would highly recommend their services and the gorgeous treasures they have in their shop - perfect for personal use and gifts. Thank you very much HD Healing Centre."The HD Healing Centre team consistently goes above and beyond to provide care and support for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about HD Healing Centre, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.co.uk

