Slomin’s Home Security Unveils ShieldLink Nationwide—A Next-Generation Smart Home Security & Automation Platform

NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Slomin’s Home Security Unveils ShieldLink Nationwide—A Next-Generation Smart Home Security & Automation PlatformWith over a century of trusted service to homeowners, Slomin’s Home Security is proud to announce the nationwide rollout of its innovative platform—ShieldLink. Designed to redefine home safety and convenience, ShieldLink offers an integrated smart home experience that combines security, automation, and intelligent control—all accessible from a single, user-friendly system.Redefining Smart Home SecurityImagine a home where every device works in harmony—anticipating your needs and responding seamlessly. With Slomin’s ShieldLink , this vision becomes reality. Whether you’re relaxing on the couch, commuting, or away from home, you can effortlessly manage your environment through one intuitive app. Control your TV's, lights, thermostat, locks, cameras, and more—instantly and reliably.What Is ShieldLink?ShieldLink merges professional-grade security monitoring with state-of-the-art home automation features. From locking doors and adjusting temperatures to viewing live video feeds and creating personalized routines, everything is accessible through a centralized dashboard. Plus, with 24/7 access to Slomin’s dedicated support team, your system can be tailored precisely to your lifestyle—whether it’s setting lighting scenes at sunset or automating climate adjustments during your workday.Innovative Smart Technology at Your FingertipsAt the core of ShieldLink is intelligent security insight. The system can recognize familiar faces, detect unusual activity, and send customized alerts—so you stay informed without unnecessary notifications. This proactive approach ensures your home is protected and responsive.Key Features Include:Unified Control: Manage security, lighting, climate, and more from one app.Around-the-Clock Monitoring: Professional surveillance with rapid response capabilities.Custom Automation: Set rules and routines tailored to your habits.Remote Access: Stay connected and in control from anywhere in the world.Why Choose Slomin’s?For over 100 years, Slomin’s has built a reputation for dependable service, expert installation, and dedicated customer care. ShieldLink exemplifies our commitment to innovation, bringing you the latest in smart home technology with the trusted support you’ve come to rely on.Discover the Future of Home LivingExperience smarter, safer, and more convenient living today. Visit Slomin’s ShieldLink www.slominsshieldlink.com or call 1-800-ALARM-ME (1-800-252-7663) to learn more. Welcome to the next chapter in home security and automation.

