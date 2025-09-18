Injured Hiker Assisted off Sugarloaf Mountain in Bethlehem

CONTACT:

September 18, 2025

Bethlehem, NH – At 12:18 p.m. on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a 911 call from a hiker who had fallen on the Sugarloaf trail in Bethlehem. The hiker had a head injury and was having difficulty continuing down the trail. Conservation Officers, volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue team, and members of the Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue Department responded to the trailhead.

While rescuers responded to the trailhead, two volunteers from the Pemi Search and Rescue team happened to be on the same trail and located the injured hiker. The hiker, who was identified as Stephen McGovern, 71, of West Warwick, RI, had been hiking with friends when he slipped and hit his head. The Pemi Valley Search and Rescue volunteers were able to treat the injury and assist McGovern down the trail.

Once at the trailhead, McGovern was treated by Twin Mountain ambulance for his injuries and then taken by his hiking partners to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for further medical treatment.

Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to bring the proper equipment to keep yourself dry and warm by packing the ten essential items: warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, knife, map and compass. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.