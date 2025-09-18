Sunworks Farm Showcases Humane Poultry Processing with LAPS Stunning System

Sunworks Farm preparing for Poultry Processing

Farm Visit Reinforces Connection Between Ethical farming, Higher Welfare Systems and How To Build Consumer Confidence

Hanging live birds versus using the LAPS stunner is like black and white. The welfare benefit is incredible. Birds are calm, there’s no struggling, and the quality of the carcass is higher” — Ron Hamilton

EYE, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wrightfield LAPS, manufacturing agents for the Low Atmospheric Pressure Stunning (LAPS) system, recently visited Sunworks Farm in Alberta, Canada, to witness first-hand how their organic and high-welfare farm has successfully integrated the LAPS system into their operations.Sunworks Farm, run by Ron and Sheila Hamilton, is a Certified Organic and Certified Humanefarm producing poultry, beef, pork, and eggs. With a philosophy rooted in transparency, respect for animals, and regenerative land stewardship, the Hamilton’s have built a thriving farm-to-consumer business that has earned deep trust from customers over the past three decades.At the heart of their processing plant is the LAPS live bird stunning system —a stunning technology that is transforming the poultry sector by offering unmatched welfare benefits and operational efficiencies. Unlike conventional methods, LAPS allows birds to remain in their transport drawers and modules throughout the process.The LAPS (Low Atmospheric Pressure Stunning) system works by gradually reducing the air pressure inside a sealed chamber, which lowers the oxygen concentration available to the birds. This controlled process induces a state of progressive hypoxia, leading birds to lose consciousness calmly and irreversibly without exposure to aversive gases or electrical shocks.This means:• No live shackling or stressful handling• No inhalation of high concentrations of CO₂• A calm, controlled, stunning environment with minimal distress• Lower running costs thanks to the absence of CO₂ gas purchases.• Simple, reliable operation with only routine filter and component maintenance“Hanging live birds versus using the LAPS stunner is like black and white. The welfare benefit is incredible. Birds are calm, there’s no struggling, and the quality of the carcass is higher,” said Ron Hamilton during our visit.For consumers, this matters. In an era where transparency and trust are central to food purchasing decisions, LAPS adds a scientifically proven layer of assurance to Sunworks’ already firm ethical commitments. Each year, thousands of visitors attend Sunworks’ Farm Day to see their animals, land, and processing practices up close. The presence of LAPS reinforces the farm’s integrity and provides what retailers and consumers increasingly seek: a higher welfare “feel good factor” in the food they buy.As consumer demand for humane and sustainable meat continues to rise globally, the Sunworks model demonstrates that humane systems, such as LAPS, are not only possible but also commercially viable. For retailers, food brands, and policymakers, it highlights a way to strengthen connections with customers by aligning welfare standards with consumer values.About Wrightfield LAPSWrightfield LAPS is the global manufacturing agent for the Low Atmospheric Pressure Stunning (LAPS) system, a humane stunning technology for poultry developed to improve welfare outcomes, worker safety and wellbeing, and product quality. Backed by independent scientific research and commercial validation, LAPS offers a high standard for ethical poultry processing worldwide. https://wrightfieldlaps.com Media Contact:Andrew Long, Wrightfield LAPS Ltd, Progress Way, Mid Suffolk Business Park, Eye, Suffolk, UK, IP23 7HUalong@wrightfieldlaps.com+44 (0)1379 872800

Poultry Stunning and Processing on the farm at Sunworks

