Fix & Flow Plumbing Sponsors 2025 Kirkwood Wine Stroll

Fix and Flow At Kirkwood Wine Stroll 2022

Fix & Flow Plumbing is proud to announce its role as Sponsor of the Kirkwood Wine Stroll 2025, Friday, September 19, 2025, in Atlanta’s Kirkwood Neighborhood.

This event represents everything we value—community, connection, and supporting local businesses. We’re proud to contribute to something that brings joy and lasting impact to Kirkwood.” — Stephen Thompson

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fix & Flow Plumbing is proud to announce its role as Presenting Sponsor of the Kirkwood Wine Stroll 2025, happening Friday, September 19, 2025, in the heart of Atlanta’s Kirkwood Business District.The Kirkwood Wine Stroll is a beloved neighborhood tradition that brings together more than 50 local businesses and community partners.Attendees can enjoy wine tastings, small bites, live music across three stages, and special offerings from Kirkwood restaurants and shops.Proceeds support the Kirkwood Business Owners’ Association (KBOA), funding beautification projects, local marketing, and nonprofit partnerships.For Fix & Flow Plumbing, a locally owned plumbing company serving Atlanta for more than a decade, sponsoring the Wine Stroll is about more than visibility—it’s about strengthening community connections.The company provides trusted plumbing services across metro Atlanta, from sewer and drain repair to water heater installation and bathroom remodels, with a focus on quality, integrity, and reliability.“Fix & Flow is excited to be part of this year’s Kirkwood Wine Stroll,” said Stephen Thompson, Owner of Fix & Flow Plumbing. “This event represents everything we value—community, connection, and supporting local businesses. We’re proud to contribute to something that brings joy and lasting impact to Kirkwood.”The sponsorship underscores Fix & Flow’s ongoing commitment to investing in the neighborhoods it serves.Beyond plumbing services, the company believes in helping Atlanta thrive—one home, one family, and one community at a time.Event Details:What: Kirkwood Wine Stroll 2025When: Friday, September 19, 2025Where: Kirkwood Business District, Atlanta, GAInfo & Tickets: kirkwoodwinestroll.comAbout Fix & Flow PlumbingFix & Flow Plumbing LLC is a full-service plumbing company serving Greater Atlanta with expertise in sewer and drain repair, water heaters, gas lines, and bathroom remodels. With a reputation for trust, craftsmanship, and customer care, Fix & Flow delivers reliable solutions for homeowners and businesses. Learn more at fixandflow.co.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.