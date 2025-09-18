Submit Release
NECJD attends UND Criminal Justice Career Fair

The University of North Dakota in Grand Forks recently hosted a Criminal Justice Career Fair in the Memorial Union.  Multiple employees working in the Northeast Central Judicial District (NECJD) out of Grand Forks County attended this event to visit with student participants about the various roles and opportunities for employment in the court system.  Juvenile court officers, staff attorneys, deputy clerks of court and court administration were all available to visit with student participants and answer their questions.  The NECJD representatives felt the experience was positive for those who attended, and they were able to have conversations with many students who stopped by their table.

Students stop at the NECDJ booth to inquire about careers with N.D. Courts

