Michael Jerdan Named 2025 401(k) Champion® Award Winner

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 401(k) Champion® Award (www.401kchampion.com) announced that Michael Jerdan, of HG Insights, has been selected as one of its 2025 winners. The award celebrates individuals who actively promote retirement savings and inspire their peers to engage with their 401(k) plans to build a more secure financial future.

Michael’s thoughtful and balanced approach to investing, coupled with his dedication to mentorship and peer education, stood out among this year’s applicants. His philosophy reflects the core values of the 401(k) Champion® Award: peer-to-peer influence, practical guidance, and empowering others through shared experience.

“A 401(k) is one of the most valuable tools for saving and investing for retirement,” said Jerdan. “Making the most of it requires planning and consistency. I encourage colleagues to start early—even modestly—and increase contributions over time. Compound growth is powerful, and early action really matters.”

For Michael, financial mentorship is personal and peer-driven.

“Peer mentorship plays a crucial role in my financial planning. Trusted family and friends offer unique perspectives that enrich my journey. Their honest feedback and support keep me grounded, accountable, and adaptable.”

He encourages others to take a similar approach—seeking advice, diversifying investments, and maximizing contributions:

“Always max out your contributions and take full advantage of your company’s match—it’s free money. Not doing so is like leaving part of your paycheck behind.”

Jerdan also embraces a diversified and informed investing style:

“I use a combination approach—selecting some funds myself while also using target-date funds or managed accounts for ease and diversification. Professional advice helps ensure my portfolio stays aligned with changing goals and market conditions.”

A key aspect of Jerdan’s leadership is demystifying 401(k)s for newcomers.

“I talk with younger employees about common fears—like thinking you need a lot of disposable income to start. The truth is, even small contributions make a difference. I try to show that it's not about being perfect; it’s about getting started.”

Michael credits his own financial foundation to guidance he received early in his career:

“I consider myself fortunate to have had remarkable mentors. They helped me clarify my passions and gave me the confidence to prepare for and pursue my goals.”

That mentorship has shaped the way he supports others today—through listening, thoughtful guidance, and leading by example.

“A successful mentor listens deeply, helps distinguish what truly matters, and serves as both a confidant and accountability partner. That’s how I try to show up for others.”

The 401(k) Champion® Award recognizes individuals who motivate others to take action toward retirement security. Michael Jerdan exemplifies what it means to be a champion—encouraging colleagues to be informed, proactive, and confident with their 401(k) savings.

