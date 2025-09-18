‘GAME-CHANGING’ IDIS VIDEO SOLUTION ‘MAKING SURE THE PARTY NEVER STOPS’

Richard Rawlings says IDIS technology is the way to go for anyone who is serious about security IDIS Cameras at the Gas Monkey Sturgis Bar & Grill IDIS End-To-End AI-Powered Video Solution at Gas Monkey Garage

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gas Monkey Garage , the automotive custom shop and entertainment brand founded by Richard Rawlings of Fast N’ Loud TV fame, has opened a vibrant new restaurant and bar in South Dakota, equipped with advanced, AI-enhanced video tech from IDIS Americas.The new venue, immersed in biking history, has quickly become a popular gathering spot as well as a museum—right at the heart of the local community and famous for hosting full-throttle events throughout the year, including the largest biking rally in the United States. The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a series of electrifying motorcycle events, leather, live music, and food, which this year has just celebrated its 85th anniversary with 537,459 vehicles counted, the highest participation in years. The IDIS video solution not only ensures safety and security at this landmark event but operates year-round, 24/7, helping to keep the business running smoothly with a high-octane atmosphere and awesome customer service even at the busiest and loudest times.Installed by KB Technologies, Gas Monkey’s trusted integrator, the fully NDAA-compliant solution gives Richard Rawlings and his senior team full visibility not just from their workstations at their Dallas HQ over a thousand miles away, but also while on the move, with easy system control via their phones and tablets.It comprises advanced cameras, network recorders, VMS operating software, and the IDIS Mobile Plus app, enabling management and control from anywhere at any time. IDIS 5MP AI IR Dome Cameras deliver superior image quality even in variable and challenging lighting conditions, including complete darkness, thanks to IDIS LightMaster NIR technology. The cameras support H.265 combined with IDIS’s patented Intelligent Codec video compression technology, significantly reducing bandwidth and storage requirements. Their advanced AI capabilities include object detection, classification, and behavior analysis, allowing enhanced surveillance with accurate, automated alerts to events of interest, including suspicious activity.IDIS 5MP Fisheye Cameras provide Gas Monkey Garage with the most efficient route to achieving complete scene coverage of wide areas in high definition. By delivering the same coverage as three or four fixed lens cameras, they reduced both upfront equipment costs and maintenance.The IDIS Center video management software (VMS) is cost and license-free, offering all the essential tools for live-view, playback, export, and control, which makes operations easy to manage. Specific user permissions give senior managers and authorized system administrators appropriate access.The IDIS solution also comes with all the benefits of Smart Failover protection against video data loss in the event of network failure; multi-layered cyber security protection; extended product life and warranties; easy upgrade options and flexibility built in; and an industry-leading low total cost of ownership (TCO).“This project will evolve and grow as Gas Monkey continues to expand,” says Keith Daulton, Regional Director of Sales, South Central US. “Our flexible, scalable technology will allow seamless upgrades and system expansion, meaning Gas Monkey Garage will never be stuck with outdated video infrastructure that’s a barrier to growth.”Richard Rawlings says IDIS technology is the way to go for anyone who is serious about security: “Let me tell you, the IDIS system at Gas Monkey Sturgis is badass! Crystal-clear video, remote access, and top-notch security – this setup has been a total game-changer for us. When you’ve got thousands of people rolling through during the Sturgis Rally, you need eyes on everything, and IDIS delivers. It’s helped us keep things locked down and running smoothly, making sure the party never stops.”Read the full case study on Gas Monkey Garage. For more information on IDIS solutions or to connect with IDIS Americas, visit www.idisamericas.com or contact sales@idisamericas.com

