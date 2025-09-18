Ferris State University to Provide Comprehensive Mental Health Services for all Student-Athletes through Onrise

Ferris State Football Ranked #1 Nationally

Strategic Investment in Essential Support Services Reflects Growing Recognition of Mental Health as Mission-Critical Athletic Infrastructure

BIG RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ferris State University has entered a multi-year relationship with Onrise, the leading provider of athlete-specific mental health care, to deliver comprehensive services to all Bulldog student-athletes. This positions Ferris State at the forefront of a transformative shift in collegiate athletics, where mental health support is increasingly recognized as essential to athletic program success and student-athlete wellbeing."This is a strategic investment that allows our student-athletes to perform at their highest level both on and off the field," said FSU Athletics Director Steve Brockelbank. "Mental health support has become as essential to athletic programs as strength and conditioning. Onrise has a proven system that has improved outcomes at the professional level, and we’re committed to giving our student-athletes that same level of support."Ferris State's decision comes as collegiate athletics undergoes unprecedented professionalization, with institutional investors pouring billions into sports properties and universities recognizing the need for professional-grade support infrastructure. Recent data shows that 20% of elite athletes experience mental health challenges, making comprehensive mental health services a critical operational necessity rather than an optional benefit."Ferris State understands what forward-thinking athletic programs across the country are realizing – that mental health infrastructure isn't a luxury," said Dr. Kim Quigley, CEO and Co-Founder of Onrise. "Just as universities are investing in state-of-the-art facilities, they’re now investing in advanced mental health support that protects and enhances their student-athletes.”All FSU student-athletes across all seven men’s and nine women’s sports will have access to peer support from retired athletes, licensed therapy, psychiatric care, nutrition counseling, and sports performance support – all delivered through a secure, athlete-specific platform. And with flexible scheduling options that extend to after-hours and the offseason, FSU student-athletes will be able to get the support they need, when and how they need it.The multi-year nature of this contract reflects FSU’s commitment to a proven approach, as Onrise has seen average utilization increases of 160% year-over-year across its client network. The platform's peer support model – featuring retired athletes trained and certified to provide culturally competent care – has proven particularly effective in reducing stigma and increasing help-seeking behavior among competitive athletes.The relationship also exemplifies Onrise's strategic approach to the higher education market, where athletic departments are increasingly adopting professional-grade infrastructure to support their student-athletes.About OnriseOnrise was founded by a psychiatrist and mother of elite athletes who’s seen firsthand the unique challenges today’s athletes face. Its mission is to make comprehensive care for today’s athletes more accessible, affordable and tailored by recreating proven, effective systems at elite youth, college, and professional levels.

