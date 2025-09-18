LogsDay Analyzes Why the EU Banned TPO Nail Polish — What Consumers and Salons Need to Know

Why the EU Banned TPO: Science, Safety & What It Means for Nail Polish Lovers

EU bans TPO nail polish over safety concerns. LogsDay explains risks, safer alternatives, and what salons & consumers should do next.

Consumers deserve to know exactly what is in their nail products,” — Lara Singh, founder of Pure Nail Artistry, Mumbai

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐬𝐃𝐚𝐲, a renowned online publication, published a detailed report explaining 𝐰𝐡𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐔 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐏𝐎 𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡, what this means for nail polish lovers, salons, and global consumers, and what alternatives are now available. The ban on TPO (trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide) marks a significant change in cosmetic regulation across Europe, with strong implications for beauty industry safety, ingredient transparency, and consumer awareness.

𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃

TPO is a chemical ingredient used in gel nail polish. It helps nail gels harden under UV lamps, giving strength, gloss, and long wear. Salons appreciate it because it cures quickly and gives a professional finish. Consumers like it for durable, bright nail colour. However, the European Union has banned TPO in nail polish as of 2025. This is due to safety concerns. Studies showed that TPO could damage DNA in certain laboratory conditions. Under the EU’s hazard-based regulatory approach, even possible harm in lab tests triggers a ban.

𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐄𝐔 𝐁𝐀𝐍 𝐌𝐄𝐀𝐍𝐒

• All nail polishes that contain TPO cannot be sold in the EU anymore. Salons in EU countries must stop using TPO-based nail gels immediately.

• For shoppers, especially outside the EU, many products may still list TPO. Online stores may continue to ship TPO-containing polishes to non-EU regions. Consumers are urged to read ingredient labels carefully.

• The shift away from TPO forces beauty brands to reformulate gel nail polish products, invest in safety testing, and clearly label products. This supports demand for TPO-free gel nail polish, safer nail polish alternatives, HEMA-based nail gels, and hazard-free nail polish ingredients.



𝐀𝐋𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐒 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐀𝐅𝐄𝐓𝐘

Many beauty and cosmetic brands are adapting quickly. Two main paths are emerging:

1. HEMA-based nail gels: Many salons are switching to HEMA (hydroxyethyl methacrylate)-based formulations. While HEMA also has some sensitization risk (allergies for sensitive users), it is widely accepted and better studied.

2. New curing agents and TPO-free / HEMA-free blends: Some brands now label products explicitly as “TPO-free” or “safe curing agents” and are developing new light-curing systems with improved safety profiles. Hybrid nail polishes that are neither fully gel nor regular polish are also gaining in popularity.

Experts say that for most users, risk is low if the polish is used correctly and infrequently. The chemical sits on the nail plate, not deeply in the skin. Still, regulatory bodies prefer caution and preemptive action when lab evidence suggests possible harm.



𝐐𝐔𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐒 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐌 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐘 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐒

“𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒂𝒏 𝒐𝒏 𝑻𝑷𝑶 𝒏𝒂𝒊𝒍 𝒑𝒐𝒍𝒊𝒔𝒉 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑬𝑼 𝒊𝒔 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒂𝒏 𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒎 𝒃𝒆𝒍𝒍, 𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝒂 𝒄𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝒎𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄 𝒔𝒂𝒇𝒆𝒕𝒚 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒏𝒐 𝒍𝒐𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒅𝒆𝒑𝒆𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒐𝒍𝒆𝒍𝒚 𝒐𝒏 𝒖𝒔𝒂𝒈𝒆 𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒔,” said Dr. Avril Mehta, a toxicologist and regulatory specialist at the European Institute for Cosmetic Safety.

“𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒖𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒅𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒍𝒚 𝒘𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒓 𝒏𝒂𝒊𝒍 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒔. 𝑻𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒔 𝒍𝒊𝒌𝒆 ‘𝑻𝑷𝑶-𝒇𝒓𝒆𝒆’ 𝒐𝒓 ‘𝑯𝑬𝑴𝑨-𝒇𝒓𝒆𝒆’ 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒃𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒄𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝒌𝒆𝒚𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒔𝒂𝒇𝒆𝒕𝒚-𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒄𝒊𝒐𝒖𝒔 𝒃𝒖𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔,” added Lara Singh, cosmetologist and founder of Pure Nail Artistry, Mumbai.

“𝑭𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒂 𝒔𝒂𝒍𝒐𝒏 𝒐𝒘𝒏𝒆𝒓’𝒔 𝒗𝒊𝒆𝒘, 𝒓𝒆𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒔, 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒇𝒇, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒐 𝒔𝒂𝒇𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒔 𝒊𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒗𝒆—𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝒏𝒆𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒂𝒓𝒚. 𝑺𝒂𝒇𝒆𝒕𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒎𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒏𝒆𝒘 𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝒐𝒇 𝒏𝒂𝒊𝒍 𝒑𝒐𝒍𝒊𝒔𝒉 𝒓𝒆𝒈𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏,” commented Julien Marchand, CEO of Lumière Beauty Supplies, Paris.



𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐊 𝐕𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐘

It is natural to worry when ingredients are banned. But experts point out:

• Lab tests found TPO can damage DNA under certain UV exposure in vitro (in labs), not under typical everyday use.

• No confirmed cases of cancer, infertility, or other serious health issues in humans due to TPO nail polish have been reported yet.

• For consumers outside the EU, products with TPO may still be available. But checking ingredient lists, choosing certified “TPO-free” nail polish, and limiting exposure can reduce risk.

𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐔𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐔𝐋𝐃 𝐃𝐎 𝐍𝐎𝐖

• Look for TPO-free gel nail polish, safe nail polish alternatives, or non-TPO UV curing agents when buying.

• Ask your salon which products they use. If they still use TPO-based gel polishes, request alternatives or switch salons.

• For brands: invest in reformulation, label products clearly, and keep up with international regulatory changes.

• Stay informed about ingredient safety and changes in cosmetic laws, especially if importing nail products.

𝐀𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐒𝐃𝐀𝐘

LogsDay is a leading lifestyle and wellness publisher that delivers trending news, safety updates, and practical advice for consumers and businesses. Our aim is to share clear, reliable information on beauty, health, and regulation.

𝐅𝐔𝐑𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐒

To read more about related wellness and health trends, including 𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨, 𝐌𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐢 & 𝐀𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐳𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝, 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.