Elizabeth M. Lykins, Best-Selling Author, Helps Readers Unlock Their Inner Light and Embrace Spiritual Awakening

Elizabeth M. Lykins

"Reflections on Transcendence" offers readers a guide to self-discovery and introspective growth.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Elizabeth M. Lykins believes that the most powerful transformation a person can experience begins not in the outside world, but within. In her book, Reflections on Transcendence: Everything You Have Been Searching for Is Already Inside of You, she guides readers through the process of awakening to their true selves by offering accessible meditations and reflections designed to quiet the noise of worry, anxiety, and unhealthy thinking.

“A spiritual awakening is realizing who you are,” says Lykins. “That power has always been within us, but too often we move through life unaware of it.”

Reflections on Transcendence is a mindfulness-based collection of wisdom that encourages introspection and consciousness. Readers are invited to “press play” at any spot in the book, receiving nuggets of inspiration and guidance that help ground them in the present moment and reconnect with their inner light.

“At a time when so many people are searching for deeper understanding and revelations of self, this message feels more urgent than ever,” says Lykins. “Even when faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, light ultimately prevails. Unfortunately, society often conditions us to follow rather than to seek answers from within ourselves.”

Mainstream culture is beginning to recognize this truth. As Glamour recently noted, “It is time to look within and ground yourself.” For Lykins, this process is much simpler than it sounds. It is not about adopting rigid practices or doctrines, but about connecting with one’s spiritual side in a personal, authentic way.

Many people who have undergone a spiritual awakening describe it as a shift in perspective, an increased sense of awareness, groundedness, or a renewed purpose in life. Lykins agrees, adding: “The awakening starts within and radiates outward. When you recognize your true essence, you naturally project that light into the world.”

Reflections on Transcendence is perfect for wellness and mindfulness communities, blending meditation and inspiration for yoga studios, groups, and practitioners. With its unique pairing of spiritual reflections and fine art, it appeals to visually and spiritually inclined readers. Ideal for book clubs, retreats, or as a thoughtful gift, this timeless volume offers daily encouragement, comfort, and reflection.

Readers Rave:

"This is a wonderful resource for readers who want to grow in their humanity and those seeking to experience deeper levels of inner freedom. This book provides the tools for readers to deepen their journey towards self-discovery, shrinking the shadow of the unknown, and gaining clarity about what they are meant to be. As you read Elizabeth M. Lykins' Reflections on Transcendence, you quickly begin to understand your limitations and how they came to be. The thoughts in this book will help you unlock your true potential, break the barriers placed on you by society and others, and embrace who you were created to be..."

About Elizabeth M. Lykins

Elizabeth M. Lykins, PA-C, is a spiritual transformation expert, coach, best-selling author, and publisher of mindfulness-based resources. With decades of experience as a licensed medical provider in emergency medicine and urgent care, she now guides individuals through personal journeys of self-discovery and spiritual awakening.

Lykins works with professionals who, despite outward success, feel weighed down by stress, anxiety, or overwhelm, helping them uncover clarity, meaning, and purpose. Her approach is rooted in the Three Principles understanding by Sydney Banks and inspired by the teachings of Eckhart Tolle, Don Miguel Ruiz, and other spiritual leaders.

She is the author of Reflections on Transcendence, a mindfulness-based collection of meditations with artwork by Steven D. Lyons, and Letter to Caroline, written under the pen name Elizabeth Fannin. She also served as publisher of Magnificent Metamorphosis Magazine.

Lykins is available for interviews.

To learn more about Elizabeth M. Lykins and her impactful work, click here: https://www.amagnificentmetamorphosis.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.