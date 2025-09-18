Jena Jake’s Cultivate Joy Program Helps Midlife Women Transform Through Soulful Connection

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forget heavy self-help and rigid routines. This fall, certified coach, author, and speaker Jena Jake is flipping the script on personal transformation with the launch of Cultivate Joy — a six-week online program designed to help midlife women rediscover their spark through laughter, connection, and soulful practices.As the founder of House of JULES, a soulful sisterhood and pop-up event company, Jake believes transformation doesn’t have to be gloomy to be effective. “Transformation doesn’t have to be heavy — at House of JULES, we make it joyful, soulful, and magnetic,” says Jake.✨ About the ProgramLaunching this October, Cultivate Joy offers:Six weeks of soulful sisterhood blending icebreakers, laughter, and playful stress-buffering tools.A focus on manifestation and magnetic presence — helping women uncover their unique pathway to joy.A final Girls’ Night Out celebration featuring community connection and a special tarot/medium guest.Unlike traditional self-help methods that often feel isolating or overwhelming, Cultivate Joy is designed as a light, unforgettable sanctuary where women can relax, connect, and grow together.✨ About Jena JakeJena Jake is a certified coach, author, and speaker who blends professional training with deep intuitive gifts. She founded House of JULES to create sanctuaries for women in midlife to transform joyfully — through luxury salons, gatherings, and online programs. Her motto: Sanctuary. Sisterhood. Synergy. Soulful Sparkle.“My mission is simple: create spaces where women come for the fun and leave more confident, radiant, and unstoppable than they imagined,” Jake says.Instagram: @jenajake

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.