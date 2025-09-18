Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products Market Growing at 3.3% CAGR; to Hit USD 54.75 Billion by 2030

By region, Asia-Pacific is the largest region in terms of men’s hair care and styling products market and is likely to dominate the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled," Men's Hair Care and Styling Products Market by Product Type (Hair Care and Styling Products), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, and Others: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030."According to the report, the global men's hair care and styling products industry generated $40.43 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $54.75 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030.Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesIncrease in cases of hair fall, innovations in haircare & styling products, expansion of media & entertainment industry, and surge in prominence of non-surgical treatment drive the growth of the global men's hair care and styling products market. However, surge in competition that escalates the pressure regarding pricing and rise in customer concerns about harmful components used in the product hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in online shopping and increase in awareness about herbal and organic variantspresent new opportunities in the coming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15017 Covid-19 ScenarioManufacturing activities of hair care & styling products halted due to lockdown measures implemented across many countries. In addition, disruptions in supply chain and shortage of raw materials presented challenges in carrying out manufacturing activities with full capacity.The lockdown measures led to closure of distribution channels such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores. However, the distribution activities are expected to get back on track post-lockdown. The demand would also grow steadily post-lockdown.The ban on import-export activities led to supply chain disruption and supply-demand gap. As the restrictions are lifted off, the supply chain will be restored.The hair care segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on product type, the hair care segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global men's hair care and styling products market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of hair fall, awareness regarding hair damage, and increase in the prevalence of alopecia among people. However, the styling products segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in adaption of modern and stylish products and changes in consumer preferences.The supermarkets segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on distribution channel,the supermarkets segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global men's hair care and styling productsmarket, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to ease in accessibility and availability of products at competitive prices.However, the e-commerce segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the increased penetration of internet and trend of online shopping in developing regions.Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to offer lucrative opportunitiesBased on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for the largest market share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the global men's hair care and styling products market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. This is due toincrease in adoption of the western culture and innovative products among consumers.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15017 Leading Market PlayersAmerican CrewBaxter of CaliforniaJack BlackHarry'sMalin+GoetzHanz de FukoDove MenRedken BrewsOld SpiceAxe𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲Tourism event market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tourism-event-market-A74644 Australia Adventure Tourism Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/australia-adventure-tourism-market-A12705 Domestic Tourism Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/domestic-tourism-market-A13033 Culinary Tourism Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/culinary-tourism-market-A06326

