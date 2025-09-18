Special representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office reiterates concern over shrinking civic space in Georgia

Anu Juvonen, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Representative on Civil Society, concluded a visit to Georgia. During her visit from 7 to 11 September, Juvonen met with government officials, civil society representatives, and members of the diplomatic community to assess the state of civic space in Georgia.

Upon concluding her visit, she reaffirmed international concern, echoing the recent statement by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), and noting the alarming pace at which space for civil society in Georgia is narrowing.

“I was particularly surprised by the speed with which the space for civil society actors is closing,” Juvonen said. “I regret that the repression against civil society actors, peaceful protesters and independent journalists continues despite earlier calls on the Georgian authorities to make alternative choices. Every day is a new opportunity to change the course of action. We encourage Georgia to follow and implement OSCE commitments related to civil society and the media, including freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and association as well as political participation.”

The OSCE has relevant expertise at its disposal and stands ready to help Georgia meet these commitments.

Juvonen emphasized that Finland, as Chair of the OSCE in 2025, places strong importance on safeguarding civic space and ensuring an enabling environment for civil society.

“Free civil society is a cornerstone of democratic society. To limit the free civic space is to weaken the societal resilience against multiple security threats,” she stated.