Avanti Foundation Commemorates Martyrs’ Day with Tribute to Kashmiri Hindus

Volunteers and City Officials — Milpitas Mayor, Vice Mayor, and City Council

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOn Sunday, September 14, 2025, the Avanti Foundation hosted a solemn Martyrs’ Day event at the India Community Center in Milpitas to honor the resilience and sacrifices of Kashmiri Hindus (also known as Kashmiri Pandits) and other Indian Martyrs who laid down their lives for their country.The gathering paid tribute to the tragic events that led to January 19th, 1990, when over 350,000 Kashmiri Hindus were forced to flee their ancestral homes due to targeted violence by terrorists and indoctrinated groups trained by Pakistan, aiming to disrupt communal harmony and cleanse the valley of the Hindu minority population.The event was graced by Milpitas Mayor Carmen Montano and Vice Mayor Evelyn Chua, who joined leaders from the Avanti Foundation, Association of Indo-Americans (AIA), HinduPACT, HSS, Indo-American Community Federation (IACF), Kashmiri Overseas Association (KOA), UHC, and many other organizations. The packed auditorium witnessed heartfelt speeches, personal stories, and a powerful 30-minute video documenting the exodus and ongoing struggles of Kashmiri Hindus at the hands of marauders and terrorists.Sanjeev Kak, co-founder of the Avanti Foundation, highlighted the organization’s efforts over the past two years to promote Indic culture and heritage through humanitarian efforts, festivals, plays, documentaries, music, and art from India. The National President of the Kashmiri Overseas Association, Uphaar Kotru, recited a poignant poem, capturing the pain and displacement endured by the community.Ashwini Kulkarni of HSS started with a prayer and asked everyone to take some concrete steps so such massacres should not happen anywhere in the world. Jeevan Zutshi of IACF condemned Pakistan’s role in shattering centuries of communal harmony in Kashmir, while the Association of Indo-Americans (AIA) pledged unwavering support for the Kashmiri Hindu community. Naveen Zalpuri of the Avanti Foundation shared a personal account of the exodus and delivered the vote of thanks.The event also featured video messages from Kashmiri Hindu and other leaders in India, reinforcing the community’s resolve to preserve their heritage and seek justice. The Avanti Foundation remains committed to nurturing Indic Traditions through cultural and humanitarian initiatives.This event, organized by The Avanti Foundation, was also held in Plano, Texas, under the leadership of Dipanshu Mansingka, the Foundation’s Texas head.For further information, contact: Naveen Zalpuri, Media Spokesperson at the Avanti Foundation, email: contact@theavantifoundation.org / Phone: 3412488677

