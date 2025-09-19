Global Coated Fabric Market Report: USD 49.41 Billion by 2026

Coated Fabric Market Size Coated Fabric Market Share

NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global coated fabric market size was USD 34.89 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 49.41 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. North America dominated the coated fabric market with a market share of 20.92% in 2018.The coated fabric market is a crucial segment of the technical textiles industry, known for its durability, resistance to environmental conditions, and ability to enhance performance in demanding applications. Coated fabrics are produced by applying polymer, rubber, or other specialized coatings to textiles to impart properties such as water resistance, UV stability, flame retardancy, and chemical resistance. These fabrics are widely used across transportation, protective clothing, industrial, defense, and furniture sectors.Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled “Coated Fabric Market Industry Report, 2024-2032.”Get a Free Sample Research PDF:Report Scope:♦ Market Size Value in 2018: $ 34.89 Bn♦ Market Size Value in 2026: $ 49.41 Bn♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 4.5% (2024-2032)♦ Base Year: 2018♦ Historical Data: 2015-2017♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2015-2026♦ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Product (Polymer Coated Fabric, Rubber Coated Fabric, and Fabric Backed Wall Coverings), By Application (Protective Clothing, Transportation, Furniture, Industrial, and Others).Segmentation Analysis:By Product Type• Polymer-Coated Fabrics – Dominant segment, includes PVC, PU, PE coatings; widely used in automotive, tarpaulins, and furniture.• Rubber-Coated Fabrics – Known for elasticity and resistance to extreme conditions; used in protective clothing, conveyor belts, and inflatable boats.• Fabric-Backed Wall Coverings & Specialty Coatings – Niche segment used in decorative and luxury interiors.By Application• Transportation – Automotive, aerospace, rail interiors.• Protective Clothing – Fire-resistant suits, chemical protection gear, military uniforms.• Industrial – Conveyor belts, gaskets, roofing membranes.• Furniture & Upholstery – Synthetic leather alternatives.• Others – Sports, recreation, marine, and medical uses.Report Coverage-• Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.• Comprehensive insights into regional developments.• List of major industry players.• Key strategies adopted by the market players.• The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/toc/coated-fabric-market-102546 List of Key Players Present in the Report:• SRF Limited• J K Texbond Pvt. Ltd.• Ajy Tech India Pvt. Ltd• B&V Membrane• Fothergill Group• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics• Low & Bonar• Sioen Industries NV• MarvelVinyls• Trelleborg• Bobet Group• CANADIAN GENERAL TOWER• Other Key PlayersDrivers & Restraints-• Rising Demand in Transportation Sector – Coated fabrics are extensively used for seating, airbags, seat belts, and soft tops in automotive and aerospace industries. The push toward lightweight and weather-resistant materials is a major driver.• Growth in Protective Clothing – Industrial workers, firefighters, and military personnel rely on coated fabrics for protection against flames, chemicals, and mechanical hazards. Stringent safety regulations are boosting demand.• Infrastructure & Construction Growth – Architectural membranes, awnings, roofing, and wall coverings increasingly use coated fabrics for their aesthetic appeal and functional benefits.• Sustainability Initiatives – Increasing adoption of eco-friendly coatings (e.g., water-based PU and silicone coatings) is supporting market growth while reducing environmental impact.Regional Analysis-Asia Pacific – Leading market due to rapid industrialization, strong automotive production in China, India, Japan, and growing construction activity. North America – Demand driven by protective clothing regulations (OSHA) and advanced automotive manufacturing. Europe – Strong adoption of eco-friendly coated fabrics, particularly in architectural and automotive applications. Latin America & Middle East – Growing infrastructure projects and urbanization support demand for tarpaulins, tents, and roofing solutions.Get a Quote: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/coated-fabric-market-102546 Recent Major Developments in the Market• In April 2021, TechStyles, a division of South Carolina-based AFF group introduced new products to solve different challenges before the industry such as longer lead times, rising costs, product availability, inconsistent quality, and higher minimums. 