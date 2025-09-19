Biodegradable Films Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Biodegradable Films Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Biodegradable Films Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, there has been significant growth in the size of the biodegradable films market. The market is projected to expand from $1.35 billion in 2024 to $1.43 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The surge in growth during this historic period can be traced back to several factors, including overcoming cost challenges and technological constraints, the inception of pilot projects, initial attempts to educate consumers, waste reduction initiatives, and an increase in environmentally friendly practices.

The market size of biodegradable films is predicted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, escalating to $1.91 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include advancements in cost-effectiveness, broadening global market, research and development investments, growth in agriculture applications, and global waste management concerns. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass a transition from plastic to eco-friendly materials, environmental regulations and concerns, progress in material science, demand in the food packaging industry, and an emphasis on a circular economy.

Download a free sample of the biodegradable films market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8286&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Biodegradable Films Market?

The expansion of the bioplastics sector globally is likely to spur the development of the biodegradable film market. Bioplastic is defined as a polymer which is converted into a commercial product using resources that are renewable or natural. Because they are renewable and biodegradable, bioplastics are used in place of single-use plastics in the production of biodegradable films. For example, reports issued by the European-based organization European Bioplastics (EUBP) in December 2023 suggests that global bioplastics production capacity is expected to experience a substantial rise from nearly 2.18 million metric tons in 2023 to an estimated 7.43 million metric tons in 2028. Consequently, the accelerating growth of the bioplastic sector across the globe is leading to the enlargement of the biodegradable film market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Biodegradable Films Market?

Major players in the Biodegradable Films include:

• BASF SE

• Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Taghleef Industries LLC

• BioBag International AS

• Plascon Group

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Walki Group Oy

• Bi-Ax International Inc.

• Cortec Corporation

• Clondalkin Group

What Are The Top Trends In The Biodegradable Films Industry?

A prominent trend emerging in the biodegradable film market is the rise in technological advancements. To maintain their market standing, major corporations are infusing advanced technology into their products. For example, in September 2022, the Israel-based multinational manufacturer, ICL Group, unveiled its revolutionary biodegradable coated fertilizer technology, dubbed eqo.x. This state-of-the-art technology was created to refine controlled release fertilizers (CRF) for open field farming. The primary objective of this launch is to offer sustainable solutions that optimize crop yield and minimize environmental damage.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Biodegradable Films Market Segments

The biodegradable filmsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polylactic Acid (PLA), Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Other Types

2) By Application: Bags, Mulch Films, Wrapping Films, Liners, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Food And Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Agriculture, Metal, Glass, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Polylactic Acid (PLA): PLA Homopolymers, PLA Copolymers

2) By Starch Blends: Thermoplastic Starch (TPS), Starch-Based Composites

3) By Biodegradable Polyesters: Polybutylene Succinate (PBS), Polycaprolactone (PCL), Other Biodegradable Polyesters

4) By Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA): Short-Chain PHAs, Medium-Chain PHAs

5) By Other Types: Cellulose-Based Films, Proteins And Other Natural Polymers

View the full biodegradable films market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biodegradable-films-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Biodegradable Films Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the dominant market share for biodegradable films and anticipates the quickest growth through the forecast period. The market report on biodegradable films covers a spectrum of regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

