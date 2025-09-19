Ballast Water Treatment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Ballast Water Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Ballast Water Treatment Market Be By 2025?

In the past few years, the market size for ballast water treatment has seen exponential growth. It is predicted to expand from $104.97 billion in 2024 to $139.67 billion in 2025, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.1%. The historic growth pattern can be ascribed to factors such as the management of invasive species, the preservation of biodiversity, increased public awareness, standardization within the industry, and issues related to insurance and liability.

Expectations suggest significant expansion in the ballast water treatment market in the coming years, with the market estimated to reach $403.68 billion by 2029, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.4%. This growth trajectory for the projected duration can be tied to factors such as an enlarging global shipping fleet, the competitive nature of the market, government subsidies, the influence of public pressure and activism, and an emphasis on environmentally-friendly shipping practices. The forecast period also pinpoints major trends such as the evolution of treatment technologies, new installations and new construction projects, heightened inspection of system performance, the pursuit of research and development for future system models, growing consciousness about the effects of intrusive species, concentration on cost-efficient solutions as well as evolving monitoring and reporting technologies.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Ballast Water Treatment Market Landscape?

The ballast water treatment market is seeing growth due to a heightened emphasis on shielding marine ecosystems from contaminants. These marine ecosystems, which include the open sea, the deep ocean, and marine habitats near the coast, all have unique physical and biological properties, and they all have high levels of dissolved salts. Pollution, which has a significant impact on numerous sectors, is closely tied to other global concerns such as climate change and the loss of biodiversity. The battle against marine pollution necessitates a global response since it is an issue of international concern. For example, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) revealed in June 2022 that the quantity of marine litter and plastic waste is rapidly on the rise. If robust measures aren't implemented, the amount of plastic polluting our waters is projected to quadruple by 2040. The United Nations Ocean Conference saw thousands of attendees at Lisbon, Portugal's Altice Arena. Riding on the event's global momentum, specialists are calling for a new worldwide pledge to combat pollution, particularly in marine environments. Consequently, this increased emphasis on protecting marine ecosystems from pollutants is projected to fuel the growth of the Ballast water treatment market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Ballast Water Treatment Market?

Major players in the Ballast Water Treatment include:

• Wärtsilä Corporation

• Xylem Inc.

• Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

• Calgon Carbon Corporation

• Ecochlor Inc

• Alfa Laval AB

• GEA Group AG

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Veolia Water Technologies

• Norwegian Greentech AS

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Ballast Water Treatment Industry?

The trend of technological innovation in the ballast water treatment market is being led by dominant industry players that are developing technologies like ballast water management systems. UK's BIO-UV Group, for instance, in October 2023, brought forward BIO-SEA L01-0030 Mini, the market's most compact UV-based ballast water treatment system (BWTS), aiming to appeal to operators of workboats, yachts, research vessels, and offshore support vessels. This sophisticated system is fully automated, amalgamating filtration and UV treatment, specifically designed for ballast water flow rates between 13 m3/h and 30 m3/h. With a compact skid footprint of merely 1 m2, the BIO-SEA L01-0030 Mini provides a sufficient response to the rising demand for ballast water treatment systems.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Ballast Water Treatment Market

The ballast water treatmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method, Chemical Method

2) By Capacity: Less Than 1,500 m3, 1,500–5,000 m3, More Than 5,000 m3

3) By Service: Installation And Calibration, Performance Measurement, Recommissioning

4) By Ship Type: Container Ships, Dry Bulk Carriers, Tankers, General Cargos, Other Ship Types

Subsegments:

1) By Physical Disinfection: Ultraviolet (UV) Treatment, Thermal Treatment, Filtration Methods

2) By Mechanical Method: Centrifugation, Hydrocyclones, Settling Tanks

3) By Chemical Method: Chlorination, Ozonation, Electrochlorination, Other Chemical Treatments

Ballast Water Treatment Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the dominant position in the ballast water treatment market and is forecasted to experience the most rapid growth in the subsequent years. The report includes evaluations of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

