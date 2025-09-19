Transmission Sales Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Transmission Sales Market Through 2025?

The market size for transmission sales has shown potent growth recently. Expectations predict an increase from $17.96 billion in 2024 to $18.98 billion in 2025, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors contributing to past growth include vehicle demand, fuel efficiency standards, worldwide economic patterns, and consumer inclinations.

The market size of transmission sales is projected to witness significant expansion in the upcoming years, with an expected value of $25.15 billion in 2029 and a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the increased adoption of electric vehicles, the rise of autonomous vehicles, government policies, and expansion of the global market. The forecast period is also set to experience a shift in trends, including a preference for automatic transmissions, dominance of electrification, integration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and AI and machine learning, use of lightweight materials, the development of modular and scalable designs, and market consolidation.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Transmission Sales Market?

Advancements in shale gas production are anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the transmission sales market. Shale gas, a natural gas trapped within shale rocks, aids in transmission sales and storage, as the gas can be transported extensive distances via high-pressure pipelines following its processing. For instance, according to January 2022 data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a non-profit organization based in the US, 20 US shale producers generated a free cash flow of approximately $36 billion in the first three quarters of 2021. As such, increased activities in shale gas production are fueling the growth of the transmission sales market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Transmission Sales Market?

Major players in the Transmission Sales include:

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Cummins Inc.

• PJSC Gazprom

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• Allison Transmission Inc.

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Mister Transmission Ltd.

• Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission

• ABB Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Transmission Sales Market In The Future?

The key trend emerging in the transmission sales market is the adoption of advanced technology. Leading companies in the market are leveraging new technology in their product offerings to maintain their standing in the transmission sales industry. In a recent example, in February 2023, US-based software company GE Digital rolled out the GridOS software for grid orchestration. GridOS stands as a platform and application suite engineered to ensure secure and reliable grid management, providing the resiliency and versatility demanded by utilities globally. Its purpose is to revolutionize and convert the electric grid into the clean energy grid of the future. GridOS amalgamates energy data, network modeling, and AI/ML-fueled analytics to drive a collection of intelligent applications developed by GE, utilities and GridOS partners.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Transmission Sales Market

The transmission salesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Reciprocating, Rotary, Centrifugal, Axial Flow

2) By Compression Media: Air Compressor, Gas Compressor

3) By Application: Artificial Lift, Gas Processing Station, LNG And FPS, Storage And Facilities, Other Application

4) By End-User: Oil And Gas, Power Generation, Water And Wastewater Management, Other End User

Subsegments:

1) By Reciprocating: Piston Compressors, Diaphragm Compressors

2) By Rotary: Gear Pumps, Vane Pumps, Screw Compressors

3) By Centrifugal: Single-Stage Centrifugal Pumps, Multi-Stage Centrifugal Pumps

4) By Axial Flow: Axial Flow Pumps, Mixed Flow Pumps

Global Transmission Sales Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Europe led in transmission sales on the global market and is expected to witness growth. The transmission sales market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

