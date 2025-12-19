Gems Releases List of the 12 Most Popular Gemstones for Holiday Jewelry

New report reveals diamonds, sapphires, and opals top U.S. holiday gifting trends as jewelry continues to dominate seasonal spending.

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gems , the nation’s premier live fine jewelry shopping destination, today announced the ranking of the 12 Most Popular Gemstones for Holiday Jewelry, based on exclusive sales and consumer trend data from its newly published Most Popular Gemstones for Luxury Jewelry 2026 Report.According to the report, the holiday season remains the most important sales period in the jewelry industry, accounting for an estimated 24% of all annual fine jewelry revenue in the United States. As shoppers seek meaningful gifts with lasting value, the data showcases the gemstones Americans are choosing most often during the festive season.The 12 Most Popular Gemstones for Holiday Jewelry(Rankings sourced from Gems’ 2024–2025 data)- Diamond- Sapphire- Opal- Pearl- Tanzanite- Ruby- Emerald- Tourmaline- Turquoise- Amethyst- Aquamarine- Garnet“These gemstones reflect the emotional heart of holiday giving. Diamonds continue to symbolize timeless celebration, while vibrant colored stones like sapphire, opal, and tanzanite are rapidly rising as shoppers look for gifts that feel personal and expressive.”The report highlights several key shifts in consumer behavior:- Color is booming. Consumers are expanding beyond traditional diamonds toward expressive stones like opal and tourmaline.- Pearls are resurging. Modern, fashion-forward pearl designs are fueling renewed interest in this classic gem.- Rarity matters. Tanzanite’s limited origin and striking blue-violet hue have positioned it as one of the most sought-after gifts of the season.The full report also explores gemstone symbolism, seasonal buying patterns, investment considerations, and how metal and setting choices influence beauty and durability.About GemsGems is America’s leading live shopping network dedicated to fine jewelry and gemstones. With over 1 million pieces sold and nearly three decades of trust, Gems brings expertly curated designs and rare gemstone treasures directly into homes 24/7 through TV, streaming, and digital platforms. For more information, visit https://gems.com

