Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market CAGR to be at 8.8% from 2025 to 2029 | $31.62 Billion Industry

Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market?

In recent times, the market size for point-of-use water treatment systems has experienced considerable growth. The market is projected to expand from $20.55 billion in 2024 to $22.53 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth witnessed in the historic period is due to factors such as heightened concerns over water pollution, increased awareness about health, strict regulations, urbanization, and infrastructure hurdles.

Robust expansion is projected for the point-of-use water treatment systems market in the ensuing years, with its valuation expected to reach $31.62 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The aspects fueling this growth during the outlook period include global water shortage, sustainability as preferred by consumers, and government initiatives. The anticipated trends for the outlook period range from the incorporation of smart technology, developments in technology, customization and modularity, advancements in filtration methodologies, to collaborations and partnerships.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market?

The surge in water-related diseases is steering the expansion of the point-of-use water treatment systems market. These diseases are triggered by consumption of water infected with pathological microorganisms like protozoa, viruses, bacteria, and gastrointestinal parasites. For example, in underdeveloped countries, there is an annual death toll of 1.8 million people due to such diseases. Regrettably, more than 90% of these fatalities are children who are under five years old. Hence, the amplifying occurrence of water-borne diseases stimulates the expansion of the point-of-use water treatment systems market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market?

Major players in the Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Pentair plc

• Panasonic Corporation

• Eureka Forbes Limited

• BWT Aktiengesellschaft

• A. O. Smith Corporation

• Unilever PLC

• LG Electronics Inc.

• WaterFilters. NET

• Toray Industries Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Industry?

The rise of technological advancements is a notable trend observed in the point-of-use water treatment systems market. These advancements are primarily focused on introducing new technologies that minimize water wastage during the purification process. Take for instance the Zero Water Wastage technology by Kent RO Systems, which guarantees that no water is wasted during purification.

What Segments Are Covered In The Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Report?

The point-of-use water treatment systemsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Under The Counter Filters, Counter Top Filters, Pitcher Filters, Faucet Mounted Filters, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Reverse Osmosis Systems, Ultrafiltration Systems, Distillation Systems, Disinfection Methods, Chlorination, UV Radiation, Ozonation, Filtration Methods, Activated Carbon Filters, Mechanical Filters, Bio-Sand Filters

3) By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Under-The-Counter Filters: Reverse Osmosis Systems, Multi-Stage Filtration Systems, Ultrafiltration Systems

2) By Countertop Filters: Gravity-Fed Countertop Filters, Pressure-Based Countertop Filters

3) By Pitcher Filters: Standard Pitcher Filters, Advanced Filtration Pitchers

4) By Faucet-Mounted Filters: Basic Faucet-Mounted Filters, Advanced Faucet-Mounted Filters With Multi-Stage Filtration

5) By Other Product Types: Water Dispensers, UV Filters, Portable Water Filters

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market?

In 2024, the most significant region in the point-of-use water treatment systems market was Asia-Pacific. During the forecast period, it's also projected to be the region with the most rapid growth in this market. The report on the point-of-use water treatment systems market covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

