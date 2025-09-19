Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market to Reach USD $12.58 Billion by 2029 at 11.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the market size for decommissioning nuclear power reactors has experienced significant growth. An increase from $7.18 billion in 2024 to $8.01 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% is projected. The growth witnessed in the previous period can be credited to aging infrastructure, regulatory environment, and public perception.

The decommissioning market for nuclear power reactors is projected to experience a swift expansion in the coming years, with its value predicted to reach $12.58 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. This growth anticipated during the forecast period is largely due to global energy shifts, economic circumstances, governmental regulations, and issues related to safety and security. Significant trends expected in this period include technological advancements, increased use of robotics and automation, alliances and partnerships, with a concentration on waste management.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market?

The rising concern for environmental matters is predicted to bolster the expansion of the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market. This concern is linked to the heightened awareness surrounding ecological issues. Nuclear power plants (NPPs) play a significant role in the generation of carbon-neutral electricity, owing to their remarkable reliability, substantial assist in clean-air conformity, and vast power producing capacity. Decommissioning involves the removal of nuclear fuel from these power plants and aids in the ceasing of operational licenses. For instance, a study from the American Lung Association, a prominent US-based non-profit organization, revealed in March 2024 that the number of inhabitants in counties suffering from harmful ozone or particle pollution had heightened by 11.7 million in 2022, summing to 131.2 million individuals or nearly 40% of U.S. residents. Consequently, this increasing concern about environmental matters is stimulating the growth of the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Industry?

Major players in the Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning include:

• Babcock International Group PLC

• GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy LLC

• Fluor Corporation

• Westinghouse Electric Company

• AECOM Technology Corporation

• NorthStar Group Services Inc.

• Studsvik AB

• Bechtel Group Inc.

• James Fisher and Sons PLC

• Orano Group

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations in the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market are shifting their attention towards creating new nuclear facilities in hopes of secure a competitive advantage. Nuclear facilities allude to contemporary infrastructure and establishments tailored for nuclear energy production. For example, in April 2023, as per reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an intergovernmental organization based in Austria, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) inaugurated its inaugural nuclear power plant named the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. The newly debuted nuclear plant is projected to supply approximately 25% of the nation's electricity demands when it becomes fully functional in the following years. This plant, being the first of its kind in the UAE and across the Arab world, represents a significant step in the UAE's plans to diversify its energy resources while minimizing carbon emissions. The Barakah Nuclear Power Plant boasts four reactors and a collective capacity of 5,600 MW, which equates to about 25% of the UAE's peak electricity demand.

What Segments Are Covered In The Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market Report?

The nuclear power reactor decommissioningmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Reactor Type: Pressurized Water Reactor, Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor, Boiling Water Reactor, High-temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor, Liquid Metal Fast Breeder Reactor, Other Reactor Types

2) By Capacity: Below 100 MW, 100-1000 MW, Above 1000 MW

3) By Application: Commercial Power Reactor, Prototype Power Reactor, Research Reactor

Subsegments:

1) By Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR): Westinghouse PWR, French PWR (N4 And Others), Russian VVER PWR

2) By Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR): CANDU Reactor, Indian PHWR

3) By Boiling Water Reactor (BWR): General Electric BWR, Hitachi BWR

4) By High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor (HTGR): Pebble Bed Reactor, Modular HTGR

5) By Liquid Metal Fast Breeder Reactor (LMFBR): Sodium-Cooled Fast Reactor (SFR), Lead-Cooled Fast Reactor (LFR)

6) By Other Reactor Types: Small Modular Reactors (SMR), Research Reactors, Advanced Reactors

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe led the way as the prime region within the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market. North America is projected to register the most rapid growth within this market as per the forecast period. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa for nuclear power reactor decommissioning.

