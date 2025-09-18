WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Road Safety Market Reach USD 14.8 Billion Growing at 12.5% CAGR by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global road safety market was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 223 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17227 Driving FactorsRapid urbanization along with growing urban population, which call for better management of transportation and traffic safety, foster the market expansion. As a result, there is a growing need for road safety due to government initiatives and expenditures to improve road security management. However, the significant danger of cyberattacks and identity theft linked to road safety market growth.Market SegmentationThe report offers detailed segmentation of the global road safety market based on offering, type, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.Key PlayersThe key players analyzed in the global road safety industry report include Cubic Corporation, Dahua Technology, Flir Systems, Inc., IDEMIA, Jenoptik, Kapsch TraficCom, Redflex Holdings, Sensys Gatso Group AB, Siemens AG, and VITRONIC.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A17227 Based on region, North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on offering, the solution segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments of the market such as services.Based on type, the enforcement solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding around one-fourth of the global market. Besides, the ALPR or ANPR segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The back office systems segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (223 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/road-safety-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The outbreak of COVID-19 has hurt the growth of the global road safety market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Road deaths fell dramatically during the COVID-19 outbreak. However, traffic flow increased in the second quarter of 2020 when lockdown limitations were relaxed. This has resulted in degrading demand for the target product.● This time period saw an increase in road deaths, due to drivers engaging in unsafe conduct such as exceeding speed limits, neglecting to wear seat belts, and being under the influence of alcohol. Thus, various institutions and traffic management and safety agencies throughout the world initiated an innovative campaign to appreciably limit such incidents by investing in effective road safety measures. Therefore, the market is expected to recoup soon.● Road safety management involves the techniques and precautions taken to prevent the death or serious injury of highway users. Standard road users include motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians, motorists, horseback riders, and motorcyclists of on-road public transportation (mainly trucks and trams).Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 