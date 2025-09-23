Industrial Robots Market Size, Share | CAGR of 14.19%

Industrial Robots Market Size, By 2032

The global industrial robots market size is expected to be worth around USD 55.55 billion by 2032, from USD 19.89 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 14.19%.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OverviewThe global industrial robots market is experiencing robust growth, reflecting the accelerating pace of industrial automation worldwide. The market was valued at USD 19.89 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand significantly, reaching USD 55.55 billion by 2032. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.19% during the forecast period of 2025-2032.Geographically, the Asia Pacific region dominated the market with a share of 48.72% in 2024, driven by its strong manufacturing and automotive sectors. The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact, accelerating the adoption of robots in logistics, warehousing, and packaging due to the surge in e-commerce and the need for automated processes.Get Sample Report PDF| https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-robots-market-100360 List of Key Companies Studied:ABB (Switzerland)YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION (Japan)Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP. (Japan)Comau SpA (Italy)KUKA AG (Germany)FANUC CORPORATION (Japan)DENSO CORPORATION. (Japan)Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)Omron Corporation (Japan)Staubli (Switzerland)Universal Robots (Denmark)Key Drivers / Growth FactorsRising Adoption of Smart Manufacturing and Industry 4.0The increasing integration of smart manufacturing processes and Industry 4.0 practices is a primary driver for the market. Industries are rapidly adopting automated robots to enhance efficiency, leading to a surge in demand and market growth.Growth in Key IndustriesThe expansion of the automotive and transportation industries is fueling the need for industrial robots to perform critical operations. For instance, Germany's automotive sector grew by 4.2% in 2024 compared to the previous year. Similarly, rising automotive sales in Asia Pacific are leading to increased installations of automated robots.Increased Investments in RoboticsSubstantial investments are being made across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, and packaging, to optimize operations and reduce expenses. A notable example is ABB Ltd's launch of the IRB 365 delta robot in July 2022, designed for picking and placing lightweight materials with a payload capacity of up to 1.5 KG.Challenges / RestraintsHigh Initial Capital and Maintenance CostsThe primary restraint on market growth is the substantial initial capital required for installation and the high ongoing maintenance costs. Industrial robots can cost between USD 25,000 and USD 100,000, posing a significant financial barrier for small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) looking to implement production automation.Opportunities / Future PotentialGrowing Adoption in Emerging EconomiesEmerging economies like India, China, and Japan are witnessing a rising demand for industrial robots from SMEs. This trend is creating lucrative opportunities for market expansion.Government Initiatives and InvestmentsGovernment and local authorities worldwide are investing heavily in the robotics sector. For example, the "Horizon Program" initiated by European nations allocated approximately USD 780 million in 2020 to advance the robotics market in Europe, signaling strong public sector support for the industry's growth.Segmentation / AnalysisAnalysis by Robot TypeArticulated Robots: This segment held the largest market share in 2024 at 40%. Its dominance is attributed to its high flexibility and wide adoption in applications like welding, painting, and material handling.SCARA and Cylindrical Robots: These are projected to grow steadily, driven by adoption in the automotive, electronics, and pharmaceutical industries.Cartesian/Linear and Parallel Robots: These segments are set for moderate growth, favored for their cost-efficiency and flexibility in warehouses and manufacturing facilities.Analysis by ApplicationMaterial Handling: Dominating the market with a 33% share in 2025, this segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.14%. Growth is fueled by its crucial role in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors.Assembling: This segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.80% during the forecast period.Welding & Soldering and Pick & Place: These applications show consistent growth, driven by demand from the automotive and electronics industries.Analysis by Payload CapacityUp to 16 KG: This segment is projected to dominate with a 42% share in 2025, primarily used for precise handling in the electronics and pharmaceutical sectors.16 to 60 KG: Expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.45%, these robots are popular in the electronics, pharmaceutical, and automotive industries for their high speed and flexibility.61 to 225 KG and Above 225 KG: These segments will see moderate growth, driven by automation in heavy industries and aerospace.Regional AnalysisAsia PacificMarket Value (2025 Estimate): USD 9.69 Billion (2024 Value)Largest market, dominated by China (USD 6.93 Billion in 2024)Growth driven by automotive and manufacturing sectorsEuropeMarket Value (2025 Estimate): USD 6.57 BillionSecond-largest marketProjected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.74%Germany is a key market (USD 2.75 Billion)North AmericaMarket Value (2025 Estimate): USD 4.15 BillionThird-largest marketLed by the U.S. (USD 3.4 Billion)Growth driven by automotive and electronics sectorsEmerging Trends & TechnologiesIntegration of Advanced TechnologiesIndustrial robot manufacturers are increasingly implementing advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, cloud robotics, and edge computing. These innovations are boosting efficiency, reducing operational costs, and enhancing precision across various industrial settings.Rise in Logistics and E-commerceThe sustained growth of e-commerce is creating significant demand for industrial robots in logistics and distribution centers. According to the International Trade Administration, global e-commerce sales are anticipated to grow at a rate of 14.4% from 2023 to 2027, directly fueling the need for automated solutions like autonomous mobile robots to improve efficiency and ensure timely delivery. Key Industry Developments:Sep 2024: KUKA AG launched KR SCARA robot for automotive & pharma sectors; payload 60 kg, high speed & precision, reaches: 800 mm, 1000 mm, 1200 mm.Oct 2023: ABB introduced IRB 1090 education robot for industrial training; payload 3.5 kg, reach 580 mm, supports programming & simulation software.Nov 2023: Yaskawa Electric launched MOTOMAN series—adaptive robots for automotive & manufacturing; five types with payloads 4–35 kg.Nov 2023: Universal Robots opened 1,500 m² facility in Barcelona, producing ~39,000 cobots globally.Jul 2022: Nachi Fujikoshi launched MZ07LF & MZ07F robots for automotive, electronics & machinery; lightweight, flexible, high-speed, precise handling.

