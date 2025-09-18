Sea Hi Haiyan Smart Integrated Home Cross-border E-commerce Platform Shines at 2025 Saudi Infrastructure Expo Sea Hi Haiyan Smart Integrated Home Cross-border E-commerce Platform Shines at 2025 Saudi Infrastructure Expo Sea Hi Haiyan Smart Integrated Home Cross-border E-commerce Platform Shines at 2025 Saudi Infrastructure Expo

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 15, 2025, the 2025 Saudi Infrastructure Expo and Smart Cities, Environment, Energy, and Water Treatment Exhibition (SMARTElties) opened at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. The Sea Hi Haiyan Smart Integrated Home Cross-border E-commerce Platform, a comprehensive e-commerce solution rooted in Haiyan’s smart integrated home industry cluster, made a striking debut, capturing widespread attention from attendees.At the exhibition, the platform’s booth attracted a steady stream of international buyers eager to explore its offerings. Staff showcased signature products from Haiyan’s industry cluster, including wall panels, flooring, and embroidered decor, while highlighting the platform’s special features. “The Sea Hi Haiyan Smart Integrated Home Cross-border E-commerce Platform offers over 5,000 special products across six categories: building materials (such as flooring and wall panels), lighting fixtures, smart home solutions, household appliances, storage decor, and outdoor supplies,” a representative explained. “With functions for product display, inquiries, and direct procurement, the platform supports small-batch sampling and drop-shipping. Overseas buyers can simply visit the website, enter their desired product, and instantly connect with high-quality suppliers and quotes—creating a year-round, online professional trade show accessible from anywhere.”As the largest economy in the Middle East and a leading market for construction materials, Saudi Arabia, alongside the 22-member Arab League, represents a market of over 480 million people with immense growth potential. The rapid rise of cross-border e-commerce in the Middle East and North Africa has seen more buyers turning to online platforms to source “Made in China” products.Deeply engaged in the Middle Eastern market, the Sea Hi platform has established an overseas sales and exhibition center in Riyadh to complement its robust online presence. By combining offline product sampling with seamless online ordering, the platform offers a convenient “first-time offline sample viewing, second-time online direct purchase” model. This approach enhances trust and accessibility for buyers, significantly elevating the cross-border service capabilities of Haiyan’s industry cluster and providing a fresh solution for expanding into international markets.For a one-stop B2B procurement experience in home furnishings, building materials, and decor, offering drop-shipping, OEM services, and more, visit www.hysmarthome.com

