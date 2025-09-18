Free Permanent Makeup and scalp micro pigmentation for cancer patients

Before and after photos of Permanent eyebrows and scalp, micro pigmentation

The Owner CHRISTY RAY of CC Styling Studio is offering free Permanent Makeup and scalp micro pigmentation to cancer patients. CHRISTY RAY has 19 years of exp.

WAKE UP IN YOUR MAKEUP” — CHRISTY RAY

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CC Styling Studio is proud to announce a special offer of free Permanent Makeup and Scalp Micropigmentation services for cancer patients who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy and radiation treatments. This compassionate initiative is led by Christy Ray, the owner of CC Styling Studio, who brings 19 years of expertise in the permanent cosmetics and scalp micropigmentation industry.Christy Ray is renowned for her exceptional skill and dedication, transforming the lives of men and women by helping them look and feel amazing. Her passion for empowering clients shines through in every procedure she performs, making a profound difference in their confidence and self-esteem.Cancer patients interested in this complimentary service are encouraged to contact CC Styling Studio to schedule their appointment. Call 941-356-5153 today to take advantage of this heartfelt offering.For more information, visit the website at [ccstylingstudio.net]( http://ccstylingstudio.net ).This initiative reflects CC Styling Studio’s commitment to supporting the community and enhancing the well-being of those affected by cancer through expert care and artistry.

