Free Permanent Makeup and scalp micro pigmentation for cancer patients
The Owner CHRISTY RAY of CC Styling Studio is offering free Permanent Makeup and scalp micro pigmentation to cancer patients. CHRISTY RAY has 19 years of exp.
Christy Ray is renowned for her exceptional skill and dedication, transforming the lives of men and women by helping them look and feel amazing. Her passion for empowering clients shines through in every procedure she performs, making a profound difference in their confidence and self-esteem.
Cancer patients interested in this complimentary service are encouraged to contact CC Styling Studio to schedule their appointment. Call 941-356-5153 today to take advantage of this heartfelt offering.
For more information, visit the website at [ccstylingstudio.net](http://ccstylingstudio.net).
This initiative reflects CC Styling Studio’s commitment to supporting the community and enhancing the well-being of those affected by cancer through expert care and artistry.
christy ray
cc styling studio
+1 941-356-5153
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.