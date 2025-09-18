Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Sets New Record, Projected at USD 1 billion by 2031 at 6.2% CAGR

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market by Infection Type (Urethritis, Cystitis, Pyelonephritis), by Test Type (Urinalysis, Urine Cultures, Susceptibility Testing), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes), by Test Kit (Home Test Kits, Laboratory Test Kits): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031″ According to the report, the global urinary tract infection testing industry is estimated to generate USD 574 million in 2021 and USD 1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐔𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?Increase in prevalence of urinary tract infections, a rising geriatric population, and rapid technological advancements fuel the growth of the global urinary tract infection testing market. However, errors such as false negative or false positive results in UTI testing may hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, the availability self-testing kits for UTI testing and the increasing prevalence of diabetes globally will present new growth opportunities for the global urinary tract infection testing market in the coming years.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31812 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.• Bio-Rad Laboratories• Danaher Corporation• ACON Laboratories Inc.• Cardinal Health Inc.• Stryker Corporation• SYSMEX CORPORATION• Abbott Laboratories• Roche AG• LabCorp (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)𝐔𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:Based on test kit, the laboratory test kits segment contributed to the largest share of three-fourths of the global urinary tract infection testing market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its leadership during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is because laboratory test kits can produce accurate test results on a smartphone. In addition, patients can check if they are infection-free or not just by using laboratory UTI test kits.Based on infection type, the cystitis segment held the largest share of more than half of the global urinary tract infection testing market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. Every year, around 10 out of every 100 women globally are diagnosed with cystitis. However, the pyelonephritis segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.5% in 2031, as pyelonephritis is one of the most commonly occurring diseases of the kidney.Based on test type, the urinalysis segment held the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global urinary tract infection testing market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. The same segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.7% in 2031, owing to increased demand for the diagnosis of urinary tract infections, kidney issues, and diabetes from healthcare providers.Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share of nearly half of the global urinary tract infection testing market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail in 2031. This is owing to a rise in instances of hospital-acquired urinary tract infection. However, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.8% in 2031. Laboratory diagnosis is based on colony counts following culture which reflect the concentration of organisms in urine.Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global urinary tract infection testing market, owing to the presence of major players and high spending on healthcare in this region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate in terms of revenue and show the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, due to the increasing geriatric population in this region.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31812 Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities?By Region OutlookNorth America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll-Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.comAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 