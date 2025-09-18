Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet meeting held on 17 September, 18 Sept
Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will brief media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 17 September 2025.
The details of the briefing are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 18 September 2025
Time: 13h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Ground Floor, Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria
Live Streaming:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
Enquiries:
Nomonde Mnukwa - Acting Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 653 7485
