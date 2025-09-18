Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet meeting held on 17 September, 18 Sept

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will brief media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 17 September 2025.

The details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 18 September 2025

Time: 13h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Ground Floor, Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live Streaming:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries:

Nomonde Mnukwa - Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485

#GovZAUpdates