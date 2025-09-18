Tackling Carpet Moth Infestations in Hampshire - Protecting Homes and Businesses from Hidden Carpet Damage

Carpet Moth Identification Richard Cleaning and Treating Carpets for Carpet Moth Upholstery Cleaned and Treated by Hampshire Carpet and Upholstery Care

Carpet moths eat away at wool carpets silently – until you spot bald patches too late. Don’t let them destroy your home!

Carpet moths can cause costly damage fast. Our job is to stop infestations quickly and protect your home for the future” — Richard Lee-Costello

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carpet moth infestations are becoming an increasingly common problem for households and businesses across Hampshire. From Southampton and Winchester to Portsmouth, Fareham, and Basingstoke, homeowners are noticing unexplained bald patches, thinning areas, and fibre loss in their carpets. The culprit? Carpet moth larvae feeding on natural fibres such as wool. Hampshire Carpet and Upholstery Care, a trusted husband-and-wife team, is stepping forward with professional carpet moth treatment and cleaning solutions to help protect homes and restore peace of mind.The Growing Problem of Carpet MothsCarpet moths may be small, but the damage they cause can be devastating. Their larvae feed on natural fibres found in wool carpets, rugs, and upholstery. They often hide beneath furniture or deep in the pile of carpets, making them difficult to detect until serious damage has already occurred. Left untreated, infestations spread quickly, leaving behind threadbare patches and ruined flooring that can be expensive to replace.“Many of our customers don’t realise they have carpet moths until it’s too late,” explains Richard, co-owner of Hampshire Carpet and Upholstery Care. “They may notice a worn patch or loose fibres, only to find that the larvae have already been eating away for months. Acting quickly is key to stopping the damage and preventing a re-infestation.”Why Hampshire Carpet and Upholstery Care?With years of hands-on experience in carpet and upholstery cleaning across Hampshire, Richard and Michelle bring expert knowledge, specialist training, and a personal touch. Their company has built a reputation for being approachable, professional, and thorough. As fully insured and qualified technicians, they provide complete confidence for homeowners and business owners alike.Unlike national chains, Hampshire Carpet and Upholstery Care is a truly local business that cares about the community. “We’re not just turning up for a job,” says Michelle. “We take pride in building relationships, offering honest advice, and ensuring carpets and upholstery are properly looked after.”The company’s carpet moth treatment service is designed to do more than just mask the problem. Using industry-approved cleaning solutions and professional techniques, Richard and Michelle target active infestations, remove larvae, and treat affected areas to reduce the risk of re-infestation. Their service includes:- Comprehensive Carpet Cleaning Fareham – Deep cleaning carpets and rugs to remove dirt, debris, and larvae hidden in the pile.- Specialist Treatments – Application of professional-grade solutions to combat infestations safely and effectively.- Prevention Strategies – Advice and optional treatments to protect carpets from future moth damage.- Peace of Mind – All services are carried out by trained, insured professionals with customer satisfaction as their priority.Signs You May Have Carpet Moths- Homeowners in Hampshire are encouraged to stay alert for common warning signs of carpet moth damage:- Irregular bare patches on carpets or rugs, especially in darker, hidden areas.- Loose carpet fibres or piles that appear thin and patchy.- Tiny moth casings or larvae in corners, under furniture, or near skirting boards.- Moths flying in low-light areas, often close to floors rather than ceilings.If any of these symptoms are spotted, it’s important to act quickly before further damage occurs.Local Coverage Across HampshireHampshire Carpet and Upholstery Care provides carpet moth treatment, carpet cleaning, and upholstery cleaning across the county. Their services cover Southampton, Portsmouth, Winchester, Eastleigh, Fareham, Petersfield, Basingstoke, Andover, Lymington, Waterlooville, and surrounding villages. They also assist commercial clients such as offices, hotels, and landlords who need professional carpet care for larger spaces.Why Choose a Local, Family-Run Business?Richard and Michelle believe their customers deserve more than a “one size fits all” approach. Every home and every carpet is different, and their service is tailored to suit the property, the level of infestation, and the customer’s budget. By combining advanced training, professional equipment, and a genuine passion for customer care, Hampshire Carpet and Upholstery Care offers something larger franchises often can’t – a personal, trustworthy service.“Dealing with carpet moths can be frustrating, stressful, and costly,” adds Richard. “But we’re here to make it as simple as possible. From identifying the problem to providing long-lasting solutions, our goal is to give every customer confidence and comfort back in their home.”Additional ServicesIn addition to carpet moth treatment, Hampshire Carpet and Upholstery Care provides a full range of cleaning and restoration services, including:- Professional carpet cleaning using advanced hot water extraction systems. Upholstery and sofa cleaning in Fareham to restore freshness and extend fabric life.- Rug cleaning, including delicate and antique pieces.- Stain removal and stain protection treatments.- Allergy cleaning and de-infestation services.This wide service offering means customers can rely on one trusted team for all their carpet and upholstery care needs.Book Your Carpet Moth Treatment TodayCarpet moth infestations don’t go away on their own – they only get worse over time. Hampshire Carpet and Upholstery Care offers fast, reliable solutions across Hampshire, with competitive pricing and guaranteed professionalism.Don’t let carpet moths destroy your carpets. Contact Hampshire Carpet and Upholstery Care today to arrange a professional inspection and treatment.About Hampshire Carpet and Upholstery CareHampshire Carpet and Upholstery Care is a family-run business providing expert carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, and specialist services across Hampshire. Owned and operated by Richard and Michelle, the company is proud to combine advanced training with a friendly, approachable service. From everyday carpet care to tackling complex problems like carpet moth infestations, their mission is simple: to deliver clean, healthy, and well-protected homes for local residents.

