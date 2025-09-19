Doors Market to Exceed US $227.07 Billion by 2029, with 8.6% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Doors Market From 2024 To 2029?

The doors market size has seen robust expansion in the past few years. It is projected to rise from $150.52 billion in 2024 to $163.16 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the past period is due to factors such as the surge in construction and real estate, an increase in home renovation and remodeling, construction of commercial buildings, concerns about security and safety, and focus on energy efficiency and sustainability.

The doors market is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $227.07 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is linked to factors like aging population and universal design, the rise in security solutions, development of energy-efficient doors, broadening of commercial and industrial sectors, and growth in emerging markets. The forecast period is also expected to see major trends such as the implementation of touchless and contactless entry solutions, smart and IoT-enabled doors innovations, technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and the usage of innovative engineered wood.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Doors Market?

The unprecedented global urbanisation is a significant driver for the expansion of the doors market. This urbanisation relates to the transition of people from rural to urban environments and the rise in residential concentrations in city areas. The increase in urbanisation is advancing the need for new non-residential and residential structures, thereby creating opportunities for the growth of the doors market. For instance, the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, United Nations predicts that by 2050, urban areas will be home to 68% of the world's population – around 2.5 billion people. Consequently, the unprecedented urbanisation globally will propel the door market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Doors Market?

What Are The Top Trends In The Doors Industry?

The rise of technological innovations is a major trend that is gaining traction within the doors market. Such innovations are a product of our growing understanding and development of technology. In a bid to propel market expansion, firms within the doors industry are creating novel technologies. For instance, Assa Abloy, a Swedish company known for its wide range of door-related products and services, began development of automatic sliding doors equipped with digital displays in April 2021. This was achieved using the cutting-edge organic light-emitting diode display technology from LG Electronics. These doors have the capability to display imagery and videos through a variety of technological means.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Doors Market Segments

The doors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Wood, Glass, Metal, Composite, Plastic

2) By Mechanism: Swinging Doors, Sliding Doors, Folding Doors, Overhead Doors

3) By Application: Non-residential, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Wood: Solid Wood Doors, Hollow Core Wood Doors, Engineered Wood Doors

2) By Glass: Tempered Glass Doors, Laminated Glass Doors, Frosted Glass Doors

3) By Metal: Steel Doors, Aluminum Doors, Stainless Steel Doors

4) By Composite: Fiberglass Composite Doors, Polymer Composite Doors

5) By Plastic: PVC Doors, Polycarbonate Doors, Acrylic Doors

Which Regions Are Dominating The Doors Market Landscape?

In 2024, the Doors market was dominated by Asia-Pacific which was its largest region. The report on the Doors market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

