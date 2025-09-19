Veterinary CRO And CDMO Market Anticipated to Grow at 9.2 CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Veterinary CRO And CDMO Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

How Big Is The Veterinary CRO And CDMO Market In 2025?

The market size of the veterinary CRO and CDMO sector has witnessed robust expansion in the past few years. Projected growth is from $6.97 billion in 2024, escalating to $7.53 billion in 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Factors that contributed to this growth during the historical period include the need for regulatory compliance, the expansion of the global animal health market, amplified drug development for livestock, and a surge in outsourcing conducted by pharmaceutical companies.

Anticipated to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years, the veterinary cro and cdmo market's size is predicted to expand to $10.71 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The predicted growth within the forecast time frame can be ascribed to the expanding implementation of precision medicine, emphasis on preventive healthcare, epidemiological monitoring, readiness for emergencies, and the escalating intricacies of veterinary therapeutics. The forecast period will also be characterized by major trends such as outsourcing in research and development, technological integration, alliances and partnerships, sustainability in production, and digitization of veterinary services.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Veterinary CRO And CDMO Market?

Rising investments in animal healthcare are anticipated to act as a growth catalyst for the veterinary CRO and CDMO market going into the future. The reason for this increase in investment is the escalating public awareness of the significance of animal health and an expanding requirement for veterinary services and products; this has invariably contributed to the market's expansion. For example, the American Pet Products Association (APPA), a non-profit organization based in the US, aimed at enhancing pet ownership and the pet products industry, reported in October 2023 that pet care expenditure in the U.S. ascended from USD 123.6 billion in 2021 to 136.8 billion in 2022. Consequently, the upswing in animal healthcare investments is set to bolster the growth of the veterinary CRO and CDMO market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Veterinary CRO And CDMO Industry?

Major players in the Veterinary CRO And CDMO include:

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc.

• Syneos Health Inc.

• Charles River Laboratories Inc.

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

• Elanco India Private Limited.

• Inotiv Inc.

• Promega Corporation

• Aenova Group

• Sai Life Sciences Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Veterinary CRO And CDMO Market?

Product invention is a significant trend gaining traction in the veterinary CRO and CDMO industry. Businesses in this sector are strategically focusing on creating innovative products to maintain their market presence. For instance, Vetio, an American CDMO specializing in animal healthcare, was awarded an Intention to Grant by the European Patent Office (EPO) and a Notice of Allowance by the United States Patent Office (USPTO) in June 2022. This was granted for their development of a Starch-Free Soft Chew, specifically designed for veterinary use. The Soft Chew Technology platform from Vetio is meticulously designed to deliver one or more active ingredients accurately, assuring a premium quality dosage for veterinary medicines. Notably, Vetio's formula and production process exclude the use of starch and extra water, making it highly conducive for active ingredients sensitive to moisture.

What Segments Are Covered In The Veterinary CRO And CDMO Market Report?

The veterinary cro and cdmo market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Discovery, Development, Manufacturing, Packaging And Labeling, market Approval And Post- marketing

2) By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Livestock Animals

3) By Application: Medicines, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biologics, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Discovery: Target Identification, Target Validation, Lead Identification, Lead Optimization

2) By Development: Preclinical Development, Clinical Development (Phase I, II, III), Regulatory Consulting

3) By Manufacturing: API Manufacturing, Finished Dose Formulation, Analytical Services

4) By Packaging And Labeling: Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Label Design And Compliance

5) By market Approval And Post- marketing: Regulatory Submissions, Pharmacovigilance, Post- marketing Surveillance

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Veterinary CRO And CDMO Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the veterinary CRO and CDMO market. The highest growth rate is projected for the Asia-Pacific region in the upcoming years. The report analyzed the veterinary CRO and CDMO market in the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

