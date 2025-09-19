Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market Size Worth $3.4 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market Worth?

There has been considerable expansion in the market size of veterinary chemistry analyzers in the past few years. The market, which stood at $1.99 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $2.22 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The substantial growth during the historical years is credited to several factors. These include a rise in pet ownership, progress in veterinary care techniques, widespread occurrence of animal diseases, growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, and an increase in livestock farming.

Expectations for the veterinary chemistry analyzer market predict a swift expansion in the coming years, with projections estimating a growth to $3.4 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. Numerous factors contribute to this expected growth during the forecast period, including the rapid rise in pet insurance, the development of point-of-care testing, the integration of connectivity and data management, a concentrated interest in personalized veterinary medicine, the broadening of research and development, and an improved awareness of zoonotic disease veterinary diagnostics. The forecast period is also likely to witness trends such as the expansion of point-of-care testing, multiparameter analysis, integration of connectivity capabilities, miniaturization and portability, along with increasing popularity of wellness testing.

What Are The Factors Driving The Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market?

The surge in pet adoption is set to drive the expansion of the veterinary chemistry analyzer market. Obtaining a pet, often a dog, cat, or other domestic animals, involves providing them with a long-term home and catering to their needs, an activity known as pet adoption. As more individuals become pet owners and seek veterinary attention, the need for accurate and rapid diagnostic tools to identify and treat illnesses in animals intensifies. Veterinary chemistry analyzers, which allow for the prompt and correct analysis of animal blood, urine, and other fluids, are integral to veterinary clinics and laboratories. For example, a national survey of pets and people released by Animal Medicines Australia (AMA), an Australian industry body representing the animal health industry leaders in the country, revealed in November 2022 that approximately half of Australian households own at least one dog, making them the most prevalent pet. Consequently, the growth of the veterinary chemistry analyzer market is being fuelled by the increase in pet adoption rates.

Who Are The Major Players In The Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer include:

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

• Arkray Inc.

• Heska Corporation

• Alfa Wassermann Inc.

• Randox Laboratories

• Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

• DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

• Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co. Ltd.

• Abaxis Inc.

• Skyla Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Industry?

The proliferation of technology can be identified as a crucial trend in the market for veterinary chemistry analyzers. To fortify their market presence, chief players are emphasizing the launch of innovative and superior technologies. Zoetis Inc., an animal-focused pharmaceuticals firm based in the US, for example, debuted an artificial intelligence (AI) component for blood smear testing on their multi-utility platform, Vetscan ImagystTM in April 2022. This AI-infused characteristic in Vetscan ImagystTM is structured to optimize the process and assure more precise outcomes. It facilitates veterinarians to examine and decode blood smears more promptly and accurately, thus enhancing the speed and precision of animal diagnostics.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market Share?

The veterinary chemistry analyzer market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Benchtop, Portable

2) By Product: Instruments, Consumables

3) By Animal: Companion Animals, Livestock

4) By Application: Blood Chemistry Analysis, Urinalysis, Glucose Monitoring, Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analysis

5) By End Use: Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Point-Of-Care Testing, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Benchtop: Automated Benchtop Analyzers, Semi-Automated Benchtop Analyzers

2) By Portable: Handheld Portable Analyzers, Compact Portable Analyzers

What Are The Regional Trends In The Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the veterinary chemistry analysis market. The region predicted to have the most rapid growth in the global veterinary chemistry analyzer market is Asia-Pacific. The report includes analysis of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

